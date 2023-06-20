Dead – Death – Obituary News : Toddler’s death in crash with lorry treated as murder

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

COPS Launch Murder Investigation Following Fatal Crash

A tragic incident occurred on the Main Road in Anwick, resulting in the deaths of a man and a toddler. The incident took place on Sunday around 2:45 pm when a lorry and car collided, causing fatal injuries. The victims were identified as Ashley Henry, 35, and Oria Henry, two, from Leicester.

Investigation Confirms Murder

The police statement confirms that they have launched a murder investigation into the death of two-year-old Oria. The investigation is ongoing, and the police urge anyone with information that may help their enquiries to contact the force control room on 101, quoting incident number 264 of 18 June.

Police Not Looking for Anyone Else

The police have clarified that they are not looking for anyone else in connection with the incident. However, they cannot provide further details at this time, as the investigation is still ongoing.

Specialist Officers Supporting the Family

The police spokesperson also expressed their condolences to the family of the victims and stated that specialist officers are supporting them at this difficult time. Losing a loved one is a traumatic experience, and the family will require all the support they can get.

Conclusion

The incident that occurred on the Main Road in Anwick has left a family grieving the loss of their loved ones. The police have launched a murder investigation into the death of two-year-old Oria, and anyone with information that may help their enquiries is urged to come forward.

It’s also essential to remember that losing a loved one is a traumatic experience, and the family will require all the support they can get. We extend our deepest sympathies to the family and friends of Ashley Henry and Oria Henry during this difficult time.

News Source : Sarah Grealish

Source Link :Death of toddler Oria Henry being treated as murder after she died along with man, 35, in crash with lorry/