Dead – Death – Obituary News : Tollywood Choreographer Rakesh Master Dies at Age 55

Remembering the Legend of Indian Dance Industry: Rakesh Master (1966-2021)

The Indian dance industry has lost one of its most talented choreographers today. Rakesh Master, who was just 55 years old, passed away due to health complications after attending an outdoor shoot in Vishakapatnam a week back. His sudden demise has left the entire industry in shock and grief. Rakesh Master was a legendary dancer and choreographer who had made a significant contribution to the Indian dance industry.

Early Life and Career

Born in 1966, Rakesh Master was passionate about dance from a very young age. He started his career as a dancer in the Telugu film industry in the 1990s. He soon became a popular choreographer in the industry and worked with some of the biggest stars in Telugu cinema. His first break as a choreographer came with the 1999 hit film ‘Gokulamlo Seetha’, which featured actors Pawan Kalyan and Raasi.

Contribution to the Indian Dance Industry

Rakesh Master’s contribution to the Indian dance industry is immense. He was known for his innovative choreography and unique dance moves. He was also a mentor to many aspiring dancers and choreographers. Rakesh Master was the guru of another popular choreographer Shekar Master, who is known for his work in the Telugu film industry.

Rakesh Master’s popularity grew after he appeared on the reality dance show Dhee. He was one of the judges on the show and became a household name in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. Later, he was seen in another reality show ‘Jabardasth.’ Rakesh Master was known for his controversial interviews on YouTube, where he spoke candidly about his life and the Indian dance industry.

Legacy

Rakesh Master’s legacy will live on through his work and contribution to the Indian dance industry. He was a pioneer in the Telugu film industry and introduced many new dance styles and movements. His unique choreography and dance moves have inspired many young dancers and choreographers. Rakesh Master was a true legend of Indian dance and will always be remembered for his contribution to the industry.

Tributes Pour In

As news of Rakesh Master’s demise spread, tributes poured in from all over the Indian dance industry. Actors, dancers, and choreographers took to social media to express their condolences and pay their respects. Bahubali star Prabhas, who claimed that he got trained with Rakesh Master in a show, tweeted, “I am deeply saddened by the loss of Rakesh Master. He was a true legend of Indian dance and a mentor to many. My thoughts and prayers are with his family and loved ones.”

Final Thoughts

Rakesh Master’s sudden demise is a huge loss to the Indian dance industry. He was a true legend who had made a significant contribution to the industry. His innovative choreography and unique dance moves will always be remembered. Rakesh Master will be missed by his fans, colleagues, and the entire Indian dance industry. May his soul rest in peace.

News Source : Suhas Sistu

Source Link :Tollywood choreographer Rakesh Master passes away at the age of 55/