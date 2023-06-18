Dead – Death – Obituary News : Tollywood Choreographer Rakesh Master Passes Away at 53

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Remembering Tollywood’s Ace Choreographer Rakesh Master

The Tollywood industry is mourning the loss of one of its most beloved choreographers, Rakesh Master, who passed away on Sunday after a brief illness in Hyderabad. He was 53 years old.

Rakesh Master, whose real name was S. Rama Rao, was born in Tirupati and began his career under the guidance of Master Mukku Raju in Hyderabad. He later went on to become one of the most sought-after choreographers in Tollywood, having worked on over 1,500 movies and delivering several hit songs.

He was known for his unique style of choreography, which blended traditional Indian dance forms with contemporary styles. His work was appreciated by audiences and critics alike, and he won many awards and accolades throughout his career.

Rakesh Master began his career with dance reality shows like “Aata” and “Dhee” before entering the film industry. He worked with many top actors like Venkatesh, Nagarjuna, Mahesh Babu, Ram Pothineni, and Prabhas, among others. He was a mentor to many young dancers and choreographers and was respected by his peers in the industry.

However, in recent years, Rakesh Master had been staying away from the limelight. Some of his interviews on social media had become controversial, with the choreographer making allegations against some film personalities for damaging his career.

Despite this, his death has sent shock waves through the industry, and many actors and filmmakers have expressed their condolences on social media. Tollywood choreographer Sekhar Master, who was a disciple of Rakesh Master, also paid tribute to his mentor and friend.

Rakesh Master’s death is a great loss to the Tollywood industry, and his contributions to the world of dance and film will always be remembered. He will be missed by his fans, colleagues, and loved ones.

Rakesh Master death Tollywood choreographer Rakesh Master Rakesh Master biography Rakesh Master dance videos Rakesh Master legacy

News Source : IANS

Source Link :Popular Tollywood Choreographer Rakesh Master Dies At 53/