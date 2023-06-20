Dead – Death – Obituary News : Tollywood’s Rakesh Master Dies at 53, Industry in Grief

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Tollywood Choreographer Rakesh Master Passes Away at 53, Industry Mourns

The Telugu film industry, also known as Tollywood, is mourning the loss of one of its talented choreographers, Rakesh Master, who passed away on 4th June 2021 due to a heart attack. He was 53 years old.

Rakesh Master’s Career in Tollywood

Rakesh Master, who was born in Nellore, Andhra Pradesh, started his career as a dancer in the Telugu film industry in the 1980s. He worked as an assistant choreographer for several years before becoming a full-time choreographer. Rakesh Master was known for his unique dance moves and his ability to choreograph both traditional and modern dance numbers. He worked on more than 100 films in his career, including blockbusters like Baahubali, Sye, and Dhamarukam.

Tollywood Mourns the Loss of Rakesh Master

The news of Rakesh Master’s sudden demise has come as a shock to the Telugu film industry. Several Tollywood celebrities took to social media to express their grief and condolences.

Actor Prakash Raj tweeted, “Shocked to hear the sudden demise of the talented choreographer Rakesh Master. May his soul rest in peace.” Director Harish Shankar wrote, “RIP Rakesh Master…A very talented choreographer and a wonderful human being…May God bless his soul.”

Actor and politician Pawan Kalyan, who worked with Rakesh Master on several films, also expressed his condolences. He tweeted, “Saddened by the news of the demise of Rakesh Master…My heartfelt condolences to his family and loved ones.”

A Loss for the Telugu Film Industry

Rakesh Master’s contribution to the Telugu film industry will always be remembered. He was not only a talented choreographer but also a kind and humble person who had a passion for his work. His sudden demise has left a void in the industry, and he will be deeply missed by his colleagues, friends, and fans.

May his soul rest in peace.

