Dead – Death – Obituary News : Tom continues partying despite Ariana’s grandmother’s passing

Ariana Madix, a reality star on the show “Vanderpump Rules,” recently confronted her then-boyfriend Tom Sandoval over his decision to stay at a party instead of coming home to comfort her after learning about her grandmother’s death. During a Labor Day bash, Sandoval found out about Madix’s grandmother’s passing but chose to stay at the party despite his friend Jason leaving and offering to give him a ride home. Madix learned about Sandoval’s decision through Lala Kent, who informed her that Sandoval had opted to stay at the party instead of going home.

Madix immediately confronted Sandoval about his decision, which turned out to be different from what he initially told her. Sandoval stumbled over his words while trying to explain his lie, claiming that he thought Madix wanted to be alone and that he couldn’t get a ride home. Madix continued questioning Sandoval, explaining that his decision put her in an awkward position where people would think she’s foolish for staying with him. She added that it felt like Sandoval didn’t think she was as important anymore.

In her confessional, Madix explained that the situation was difficult for her to understand because Sandoval had been there for her when her father passed away a few years ago. She added that now, nine years into their relationship, it feels like Sandoval doesn’t think she’s as important anymore. She also expressed her disappointment in Sandoval, saying that she chooses him over everyone and that she looks like an idiot being his number one supporter when he’s not hers.

Unfortunately, Madix’s intuition about Sandoval proved to be right when she found out months later that he had been having an affair with their co-star Raquel Leviss. Madix discovered a sexually explicit video of Leviss on Sandoval’s phone and subsequently dumped him on March 1. Madix’s confrontation with Sandoval about his decision to stay at the party instead of coming home to comfort her after learning about her grandmother’s death was a pivotal moment in their relationship, highlighting their communication issues and ultimately leading to their breakup.

In conclusion, Ariana Madix’s confrontation with Tom Sandoval over his decision to stay at a party instead of coming home to comfort her after learning about her grandmother’s death was a significant moment in their relationship. It revealed their communication issues and ultimately led to their breakup, which was caused by Sandoval’s affair with their co-star Raquel Leviss. Madix’s intuition about Sandoval proved to be right, and although it was a painful experience, she was able to move on and find happiness. The situation serves as a reminder of the importance of open communication and honesty in any relationship.

News Source : Thelocalreport.in

Source Link :‘Vanderpump Rules’ recap: Tom kept partying after learning Ariana’s grandma died/