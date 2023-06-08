Dead – Death – Obituary News : Tom Jolls’ Legacy: Remembering the Broadcaster at 89

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Remembering Legendary Broadcaster Tom Jolls: A Life Well-Lived

The world of broadcasting lost a legend on June 7, 2023, with the passing of Tom Jolls, at the age of 89. Known to many as “Commander Tom,” Tom Jolls was a well-known news anchor and a beloved children’s show host.

The news of Tom’s passing has left fans and admirers everywhere heartbroken. Many have taken to social media to pay their respects and offer their condolences. However, people are curious about the cause of his death. Here’s what we know.

Tom Jolls passed away at the Buffalo Hospice in Cheektowaga, a Buffalo suburb, on Wednesday afternoon. The Jolls family shared a statement with the media that his brief illness was a blessing, as he did not suffer much and passed away with his family by his bedside. The family asked for privacy during this time and celebrated Tom’s life with a private family-only service, as he was a very shy and private man off the air.

Tom Jolls had an illustrious television career, starting in 1953 at WUSJ Radio in Lockport and WBES-TV. After serving in the Army, he returned to WUSJ and joined WBEN AM-FM-TV in 1963. Later, he moved on to WBKW in 1965, where he worked alongside news anchor Irv Weinstein and sports director Rick Azar for over 30 years. Tom was inducted into the Buffalo Broadcasting Hall of Fame in 1998 and retired a year later. He was also inducted into the New York State Broadcasters Association Hall of Fame in 2019.

In addition to his career as a news anchor, Tom also made a name for himself in the children’s television space via the Commander Tom Show, which aired on WBKW from 1965 to 1991. The show featured several puppets, including Dustmop, a dog puppet, Matty the Mod, an alligator puppet, and Cecily Fripp, the first female puppet on the show. Tom Jolls’s impish smile and long run as Commander Tom endeared him to generations of fans.

Tom Jolls was not just an accomplished broadcaster, but also a dedicated family man. He leaves behind six children, 16 grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren, and his wife of 68 years, Janice Jolls. His family spoke about their pride in his television career and the warmth he brought to their lives.

As Tom Jolls’s fans mourn his passing, they remember the joy and happiness he brought to their childhoods. His legacy will live on through his work and the memories he created for generations of viewers. The world has lost a broadcasting icon, but Tom Jolls’s memory and impact will live on forever.

Tom Jolls legacy Tom Jolls broadcasting career Tom Jolls TV personality Tom Jolls obituary Tom Jolls impact on broadcasting industry

News Source : Thelocalreport.in

Source Link :Former Broadcaster Tom Jolls Has Died at 89 — A Look at His Legacy/