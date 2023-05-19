Dead – Death – Obituary News : Tom Tierney Passes Away: Death Cause and Prayers

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Humboldt Mourns the Loss of Thomas F. Tierney: A Life Well-Lived

Introduction

The community of Humboldt, Iowa, is in mourning after the sudden and unexpected passing of Thomas F. Tierney, a beloved member of their community. Tierney, who was 71 years old at the time of his death on May 15, 2023, was a well-respected figure in the area, known for his contributions to the local community and his passion for photography.

Early Life and Career

Tierney was born on January 18, 1952, in Fort Dodge, Iowa, to Francis Tierney and Iva (Fisher) Tierney. He spent his childhood in Fort Dodge, where he also worked at the local movie theater. After obtaining his high school certificate from Fort Dodge Senior High School, Tierney attended Iowa State University, where he received his Bachelor of Science in Computer Science.

After graduation, Tierney began his professional career with Fort Dodge Laboratories as an Information Technology Specialist. He later moved on to Wells Fargo Bank, where he worked as a project manager for several years.

Family Life

In 1990, Tierney married Jacqueline Piersel, and the couple started their new life together in Fort Dodge. They later relocated to a rural area near Rutland, Iowa, where they raised their family.

Community Involvement

Tierney was an active member of the local community, serving on the board of directors of the Humota Movie Group and as a member of the Sierra Club. He was also a member of the St. Mary Catholic Church, where he sang in the church choir.

Tierney was passionate about photography and spent countless hours promoting the city of Humboldt through his work. His photographs captured the beauty of the area and were a testament to his love for the community.

Conclusion

The passing of Thomas F. Tierney is a great loss to the community of Humboldt and beyond. His contributions to the local community and his passion for photography will be greatly missed. Tierney’s legacy will live on through his family, friends, and the many people whose lives he touched throughout his life.

News Source : obituary prayers

Source Link :Tom Tierney Obituary, Tom Tierney Has Passed Away – Death Cause – obituary prayers/