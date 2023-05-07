Dead – Death – Obituary News : Tomaso Schena, NH Artist, Dies

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

The southern New Hampshire community is mourning the loss of beloved artist Thomas “Tomaso” Schena, who passed away recently. Tomaso was known for his unique artwork, using markers, Sharpies, and highlighters to create vibrant caricatures of patrons and staff at restaurants, bars, salons, and other businesses in the area.

Tomaso’s artwork captured the essence of his subjects, from their clothing and jewelry to the little nuances in their expressions. He had a keen eye for detail and used his art to make people happy. Tomaso didn’t expect anyone to pay for his craft either, often giving his drawings away for free.

In a 2022 interview with WMUR’s New Hampshire Chronicle, Tomaso revealed that he drew inspiration from his childhood when he was a baseball card collector but couldn’t find the cards he wanted. “I just drew my own. It’s how I communicated,” he said.

As an adult, Tomaso continued to use his art as a means of communication, making people smile and brightening their day with his colorful caricatures. He would ride his bicycle to various businesses in the area, stopping in at restaurants, diners, bars, and salons to draw the patrons and staff.

“I’m looking for people to draw and make them happy,” Tomaso said. “I go into places and make the whole crowd happy. These are just regular cartoon pictures. It’s letting people know I see them as a human being and I am interested in them.”

Tomaso’s artwork had a profound impact on those who knew him and those who had the pleasure of being drawn by him. A server at Casey’s Diner in Plaistow, where Tomaso’s art is displayed on the walls, spoke about his attention to detail. “He would notice the color of someone’s eyes. He would do his drawing, and it would look just like his subject. For people who had multiple drawings by Tomaso, he noticed something different every time,” she said.

The Plaistow Historical Society is collecting copies of Tomaso’s artwork for a display in his memory. “Rest in peace, Tomaso! You touched us all,” the society wrote on its Facebook page.

A family friend has also created the public Facebook group “In Memory of Tomaso,” which said a GoFundMe page will soon be created to help his family.

Tomaso’s artwork is not only a reflection of his talent and passion, but also a testament to his impact on the Plaistow community. His colorful caricatures adorn the walls of Casey’s Diner and other businesses in the area, bringing joy and happiness to those who see them.

Tomaso’s art was a reminder that everyone is unique and special in their own way, and that there is beauty in the little things. His drawings captured the essence of his subjects and celebrated their individuality, making them feel seen and appreciated.

Although Tomaso may no longer be with us, his legacy and his art live on. His colorful caricatures are a reminder of the joy he brought to the world and the impact he had on the Plaistow community.

Tomaso’s art is a reminder that even in the darkest of times, there is beauty and light to be found. His unique talent and passion for making people happy will continue to inspire others for years to come. Rest in peace, Tomaso. You will be missed.

News Source : Seacoast Current

Source Link :NH Artist Tomaso Schena Passes Away/