Tomaso Schena: Remembering the Well-Known Artist From Southern New Hampshire and Haverhill, Massachusetts

On Friday, the family of Tomaso Schena confirmed his death, leaving many people mourning the loss of a well-known artist from Southern New Hampshire and the Haverhill, Massachusetts area. Schena was recognized for his portraiture work, which could frequently be seen at numerous institutions throughout the area, as well as at local businesses.

Schena was beloved in the community for his contagious smile and ability to make others happy. His passing has left many in shock and disbelief, with people seeking additional information about his life, work, and contributions to the artistic community.

The Artist, Tomaso Schena, was a private person who focused on his career and did not share much information about himself publicly. As a result, limited information about him has always been available to the public. However, his contributions to the art world have been significant, and his passing is a great loss to the community.

While the information surrounding his death remains unclear, circulating information suggests he may have passed away due to complications from diabetes. Schena’s legacy will continue to inspire and influence the artistic community for years, and his impact on the art world will be felt for generations.

Schena’s ability to capture the essence of the people he met and portray them in his artwork earned him much admiration and respect in the community. His caricatures of Mayor Fiorentini himself, displayed in the Mayor’s Office, are a testament to his ability to capture the unique personality traits of his subjects.

Mayor James Fiorentini of Haverhill recognized Schena as the Artist of the Month in 2013, acknowledging his incredible talent in creating bright and captivating caricatures. Schena’s work was widely praised for its unique style and intricate details, making him a standout artist within Haverhill’s thriving art community.

In addition to Mayor Fiorentini, Schena is survived by his daughters Elayne Tovet and Beverly Sullivan, his grandkids Derek Walsh and Colleen Blanchard, and his great-granddaughters Laurel, Lyla, and Amanda Walsh, as well as his sisters, Rose Nesta, and Frances Barbaro.

Schena’s work as an artist on wheels helped to foster a sense of community in Haverhill. His legacy will continue to inspire and influence artists for years to come, and his passing leaves a void in the artistic community that will not easily be filled.

