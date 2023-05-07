Dead – Death – Obituary News : Tomaso Schena’s Cause of Death: Diabetes. Tribute Honors Haverhill Artist.

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

The Art World Mourns the Loss of Tomaso Schena

Today, we share very sad and shocking news with you. The famous Haverhill artist, Tomaso Schena, has passed away. His family confirmed this news, and it is going viral on the internet today. People are very shocked and saddened by this news. Tomaso was known for his portraiture work, and he was an amazing artist. His death was completely unexpected, and his demise news is viral on every social media platform. He took his last breath on Friday.

Tomaso Schena Death Cause

People are very curious to know about Tomaso and the cause of his death. We have done a lot of research about him and gathered a lot of information. Tomaso Schena was a famous artist who was based in Southern New Hampshire and the Haverhill area of Massachusetts. His artwork was very famous, and we can see his artwork hanging in many establishments in the region. Schena was known for his humble nature, and he was a very kind person who always used to help other people. His friend said that he had the cutest smile, and his work was a testament to his talent and creativity. He was very passionate about his craft.

He had two daughters, Elayne Tovet and Beverly Sullivan, two grandkids, Derek Walsh and Collen Blanchard, and three great-granddaughters, Lyla, Laurel, and Amanda Walsh. However, much personal detail about his family is not disclosed yet because he was a very private person.

Recently, we all got to know that he passed away on May 5th, 2023, Friday. His demise news was confirmed by his family. He left a legacy in the art world, and according to sources, he died because of diabetes. He was suffering from diabetes for a very long time. His demise is a great loss to the art community, and he will be missed always. May his soul Rest in Peace.

News Source : Prakash Israni

Source Link :How did Tomaso Schena die? Tribute pours in as The Haverhill Artist Died Of Diabetes/