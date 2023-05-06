Dead – Death – Obituary News : Tomaso Schena’s Cause of Death: Haverhill Artist

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Haverhill artist Tomaso Schena has passed away, and the cause of his death has been widely speculated. According to reports, Schena passed away as a result of complications from diabetes, but this has not been officially confirmed. The family has not yet announced funeral arrangements.

Schena was a Plaistow native who had made Haverhill his home. He was passionate about sketching and had learned the craft from his grandfather when he was a child. Over the years, Schena had gained a lot of experience and had visited various venues such as restaurants and businesses to sketch people he met.

Schena’s death has deeply affected many people who knew him, and tributes have poured in from all over. People have expressed their sympathies to his family and have shared how much they loved him. Schena was known for bringing smiles to people’s faces with his drawings, and he will be deeply missed.

Losing a loved one is one of the worst things anyone can go through. Schena’s time on earth has come to an end, and we wish him eternal peace. Our thoughts and prayers are with his loved ones, family, and friends during this difficult time.

As we wait for more information about Schena’s passing, we must remember to respect the family’s privacy. It is important to allow them to grieve in peace. We will update this story as soon as we have more information.

In the meantime, let us honor Tomaso Schena’s memory by leaving a tribute in the comment box below. Rest in peace, Tomaso.

