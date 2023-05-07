Dead – Death – Obituary News : Tomaso Schena’s Death: Tributes for Haverhill Artist

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Remembering Tomaso Schena: An Ode to the Master of Portraiture

Today, we will share very sad and shocking news with you. The famous Haverhill artist “Tomaso Schena” passed away. His family confirmed this news. This news is going viral on the internet today. People are very shocked after listening to this news. People are very sad for him. Tomaso was known for his portraiture work. He was an amazing artwork artist. His death was completely unexpected. His demise news is viral on every social media platform. He took his last breath on Friday.

Tomaso Schena Death Cause

Now people are very curious to know about him and people want to know about the cause of his death. People want to know about this whole case. We have done a lot of research about him and gathered a lot of information about Tomaso. We are going to provide you with every single piece of information about his personal life and we will also tell you about the cause of his death. So, Read the whole article till the end and please do not miss any line or paragraph of this article if you want to know about each and every single detail of this case.

A Life Dedicated to Art

Tomaso Schena was a famous artist who was based in Southern New Hampshire and the Haverhill area of Massachusetts. His artwork was very famous. We can see his artwork hanging in many establishments in the region. Schena was known for his humble nature. He was a very kind person. He always used to help other people. His friend said that he had the cutest smile. his work was a testament to his talent and creativity. He was very passionate about his craft. He had 2 daughters Elayne Tovet and Beverly Sullivan. And he had 2 grandkids, Derek Walsh and Collen Blanchard. And he had 3 great-granddaughters Lyla, Laurel, and Amanda Walsh. Much personal detail about his family is not disclosed yet. He never used to share much about his personal life because he was a very private person.

A Great Loss to the Art Community

Recently, we all got to know that he passed away. He took his last breath on 5th May 2023, Friday. His demise news was got confirmed by his family. He left a legacy in the art world. According to the source, he died because of diabetes. He was suffering from diabetes for a very long time. His demise is a great loss to the art community. He was known as the master of the craft. He will be missed always. May his soul Rest in Peace.

In Conclusion

Tomaso Schena was not just an artist but a great human being too. His contributions to the art world will always be remembered. He was an inspiration to many upcoming artists. His demise is a great loss to the art community. We pray for his family and friends to find the strength to cope with this huge loss. Rest in Peace, Tomaso Schena.

