Dead – Death – Obituary News : Tony Award-Winning Set Designer of ‘The Producers’ Dies at 89

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Robin Wagner, Award-Winning Set Designer for Broadway, Dies at 89

Robin Wagner, a renowned set designer who worked on over 50 Broadway plays and musicals over the course of his 50-year career, passed away at the age of 89. He had won three Tony Awards for Best Scenic Design and had received a total of 10 Tony nominations. His daughter, Christie Wagner Lee, confirmed his death.

Broadway Career

Wagner’s career spanned from 1961 to 2012 and included the original productions of Hair, Jesus Christ Superstar, Angels in America, Victoria/Victoria, The Producers, The Boy From Oz, A Chorus Line, 42nd Street, and Dreamgirls. He also designed Crazy For You and Chess for London’s West End. Wagner was a pioneer of mobile, automated sets on Broadway and his innovations led to the large-scale use of technology to smoothly move and shift scenery on stages becoming the standard in live theater.

Tony Awards and Other Accolades

Wagner won three Tony Awards for Best Set Design over his career—for On the Twentieth Century in 1978, City of Angels in 1990, and The Producers in 2001. He also received a long list of other accolades, including Drama Desk, Outer Critics Circle, and Maharam Awards. Wagner served as a trustee of the Joseph Papp Public Theater and became a member of the Theater Hall of Fame in 2001.

Early Life and Career

Robin Wagner was born on August 31, 1933, in San Francisco. He graduated from Balboa High School and initially attended art school for two years at the Palace of Fine Arts, which later became the California School of Fine Arts. Wagner fell into set design by chance after attending a theater performance and became fascinated with the art form. He got his Broadway break with Big Fish, Little Fish in 1961.

Legacy and Survivors

Robin Wagner’s influence on set design in live theater is undeniable. His innovative use of technology paved the way for future generations of set designers to explore and experiment with new possibilities. He is survived by his partner, Susan Kowal, and children Kurt Wagner, Leslie Wagner, and Christie Wagner Lee. He was previously married to Joyce Wagner and producer Paula Wagner.

Broadway Set Design The Producers Musical Tony Awards Mel Brooks Theatrical Design

News Source : Etan Vlessing

Source Link :Tony-Winning ‘The Producers’ Set Designer Was 89 – The Hollywood Reporter/