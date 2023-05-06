Dead – Death – Obituary News : Tony Doyle: Cycling Career and Net Worth

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

After losing his battle with pancreatic cancer, Tony Doyle, a former world champion track cyclist from Britain passed away at the age of 64. His death has left the cycling community in shock, and tributes have been pouring in from all over the world.

Doyle was born in Middlesex and went on to become one of the most successful track cyclists in British history. He won 23 six-day races, four European gold medals, and individual pursuit world championships in 1980 and 1986. Despite suffering brain damage in a fatal 1989 crash, Doyle battled back to professional racing at the top level. In the same year, he received an MBE for his contributions to cycling.

Doyle also had a successful career in the Commonwealth Games, winning two bronzes and a silver medal. Later, he became the inaugural director of the Tour of Britain and served as British Cycling’s president before retiring in 1995. He had a net worth between $1-5 million.

Four weeks after receiving a cancer diagnosis, Doyle passed away on Sunday. The news came as a shock to the cycling community, and tributes poured in from all over the internet. Colin Sturgess, a former world pursuit gold and bronze medalist from Wakefield, wrote on Facebook: “Rest in peace – Vale Tony Doyle. He passed, a class bike racer, and I kind of got spun out. A rival and, to a younger me, a sort of hero.”

Doyle was known for his tireless advocacy for cycling and his compassion for others. Chris Sidwells, a cyclist’s podcaster, shared a heartfelt reminiscence of one of the sport’s most well-known figures: “It is very sad to learn of Tony Doyle’s passing. A terrific advocate and an incredibly compassionate man who supported me during my wife Kath’s illness and after her passing. He never let me go more than a few days without giving me a comforting, encouraging phone call and assisting me in getting back on my feet.”

Pancreatic cancer has been referred to as an “evil disease” by other cyclists who have voiced their horror at Doyle’s passing. The words “That’s terrible” and “So sad” were written in response to Doyle’s passing. The cycling community has lost a true legend, and Doyle’s legacy will continue to inspire future generations of cyclists.

In conclusion, Tony Doyle will always be remembered as a champion on and off the track. His tireless advocacy for cycling and his compassion for others will continue to inspire future generations of athletes. Doyle’s passing is a reminder of the importance of regular cancer screenings and the need for continued research into the prevention and treatment of this devastating disease. Rest in peace, Tony Doyle.

