Dead – Death – Obituary News : Tony Doyle, Cyclist, Dies at 64

Tony Doyle Cause of Death

Tony Doyle, a British professional cyclist, passed away on 1 May 2023 at the age of 64 due to pancreatic cancer. He was a former world track champion and had an impressive career, winning three medals at the Commonwealth Games.

Tony Doyle’s Life and Career

Tony Doyle was born on 19 May 1958 in Ashford, Middlesex, England, to his parents Mr. Doyle and Mrs. Doyle. He followed the Christian religion and held British nationality. He was a professional cyclist and won 23 six-day races and four European pursuit championships. He represented England and won two bronze medals in the 4,000 meters individual and team pursuit events at the 1978 Commonwealth Games in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada.

Tony Doyle was a married man, but his wife’s name is not known. He had three children named George, Gemma, and James Doyle.

Tony Doyle’s Net Worth

Tony Doyle’s net worth was $5 million, which he earned from his cycling career.

