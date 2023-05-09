Dead – Death – Obituary News : Tony Gwynn’s Cancer Battle Explored: Was Tobacco Addiction a Factor?

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Tony Gwynn Sr.: The Legend of San Diego Padres

Tony Gwynn Sr. was a known legend among the San Diego Padres. He passed away at the age of 54 in 2014. Gwynn had an addiction to dipping tobacco and often considered it to be the reason for his cancer. However, doctors stated that parotid cancer is not linked with chewing tobacco. Nevertheless, his death was a tragic loss in the world of baseball.

Tony Gwynn Sr.’s Health Problems

Gwynn’s health problems started in 1997. He had three procedures to remove non-cancerous growth from his parotid gland. However, he was diagnosed with salivary gland cancer in 2010 and had to remove lymph nodes and tumours from the gland. It left his face partially paralyzed, and he was unable to smile. However, chemotherapy and radiation treatments declared him cancer-free, and he regained his ability to smile. He had to undergo surgery again in 2012 to remove more cancerous growth to fix nerve damage.

It is essential to note that Tony Gwynn Sr.’s addiction to dipping tobacco was not the cause of his cancer. After his death in 2014, doctors stated that parotid cancer is not linked with chewing tobacco. However, a research published in 1986 journal Head & Neck found that users of smokeless tobacco had 11 times the risk of mouth and gum cancers as compared to non-users of tobacco.

Tony Gwynn’s Hall of Fame MLB Career

Tony Gwynn Sr. was one of the best in the business of baseball. Nicknamed “Mr. Padre,” he was one of the best and most consistent hitters in baseball history. He was a 15-time All-Star and 7-time Silver Slugger Award Winner. He was renowned for his dignity and modesty. He also stayed with the San Diego Padres for his entire career and played in the only two World series appearances in San Diego Padres history.

Gwynn notched up a batting average of .338 with 135 home runs. Moreover, he had 3,141 hits to his credit and had 1,138 runs batted in his career. He was a master of his craft and was admired by his peers and fans alike. He was a role model for young players and aspired many to become like him.

Tony Gwynn’s Legacy

Tony Gwynn Sr. was not only a great baseball player, but he was also a great person. He was a loving husband, father, and friend. He was a man of integrity and always put his family first. He was a mentor to many young players and inspired them to become the best version of themselves. He was an icon in San Diego and will always be remembered as one of the greatest baseball players of all time.

After his death, the San Diego Padres retired his jersey number (#19) in his honor. Moreover, the Tony Gwynn Museum was established at San Diego State University to honor his achievements and contributions to the game of baseball. His legacy continues to inspire many young players, and his impact on the game of baseball will never be forgotten.

Conclusion

Tony Gwynn Sr. was a legend of the game of baseball. He was a master of his craft and was admired by his peers and fans alike. He was a role model for young players and inspired them to become the best version of themselves. His death was a tragic loss in the world of baseball, and he will always be remembered as one of the greatest baseball players of all time. His legacy continues to inspire many young players, and his impact on the game of baseball will never be forgotten.

News Source : Arka Mukherjee

Source Link :Did Tony Gwynn die because of his tobacco addiction? Padres legend’s battle with cancer explored/