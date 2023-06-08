Dead – Death – Obituary News : Tony McPhee, Frontman of Groundhogs, Dies at 79

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Remembering Tony McPhee: The Groundhogs Founder and British Blues Pioneer

Tony McPhee, the founder and frontman of British blues and rock group The Groundhogs, passed away at the age of 79 on June 6, 2023. The band confirmed his death in a statement on their Facebook page, revealing that McPhee died peacefully at home due to complications following a fall last year.

Born on March 22, 1944, in Humberston, Lincolnshire, McPhee developed a passion for blues music at a young age. He first heard imported blues albums that his brother would bring home and was immediately drawn to the raw, authentic sound. He later attended a Cyril Davies performance at the Marquee in 1963, which further cemented his love for R&B.

In 1962, McPhee joined a south London group called the Dollar Bills, which he later renamed The Groundhogs after the John Lee Hooker song “Groundhog Blues.” The band stayed true to their blues roots while their peers drifted towards pop music to attract a wider audience.

The Groundhogs had the opportunity to collaborate with Hooker himself, backing him on his 1965 LP “Hooker And The Hogs” and two UK tours. Their debut album, “Scratching The Surface,” was released in 1968 but struggled to gain traction as Motown music rose in popularity. McPhee attributed the decline of the blues genre to the rise of soul music, which he said “killed it stone dead.”

However, The Groundhogs returned to the scene with a vengeance, releasing several successful albums such as “Blues Obituary,” “Thank Christ For The Bomb,” “Split,” and “Who Will Save the World?” Their distinctive sound and McPhee’s guitar skills earned them critical acclaim and a loyal fan base.

McPhee was revered by many musicians, including The Dammed’s Captain Sensible, who praised him as “the British Hendrix” and a “genius” in an interview with Classic Rock.

After disbanding in 1976, The Groundhogs reunited in the mid-80s with a new lineup and recorded two more albums. They also re-recorded their classic first albums and embarked on a tour for their 40th anniversary in 2003.

In 2009, McPhee suffered a series of strokes that affected his speech and singing voice. He retired from the group in 2015 but continued to be recognized for his contributions to blues and rock music.

McPhee is survived by his wife Joanna, sons Conan and Vincent, grandchildren Scarlett and Victor, and sister Olive. He will be remembered as a pioneer of British blues and a talented guitarist whose influence continues to be felt in the music industry.

Tony McPhee death Groundhogs band Blues rock music 70s music scene British musicians

News Source : The Insidexpress

Source Link :Groundhogs Frontman Tony McPhee Passes Away At 79/