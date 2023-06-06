Dead – Death – Obituary News : Tony McPhee, Groundhogs Guitarist, Passes Away

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Groundhogs Founder and British Blues Boom Pioneer Tony McPhee Passes Away at 79

The music industry has lost a legendary guitarist, Tony McPhee, who passed away at the age of 79 due to complications following a fall at his home. McPhee was widely regarded as a pioneer of British blues and was the co-founder of the legendary band, The Groundhogs. News of McPhee’s passing was confirmed on the official social channels of The Groundhogs who paid tribute to their former bandmate.

McPhee was an infatuated music lover from a young age, and his passion for music led him to co-found The Groundhogs as a teenager. The band was known for their innate feel for the blues, which helped them become a key fixture in the British R&B boom. The band toured with Champion Jack Dupree and recorded with John Lee Hooker. A fantastic footage of the band playing Hooker’s hypnotic song ‘Boom Boom’ on British TV still survives.

The Groundhogs were a hard-touring group, and their impeccable chops helped them transform their Chicago blues influences into something harder and wholly their own. The band became key players in the counter-culture, developing a cult following that took them into the British Top 10 with three separate album releases. McPhee remained a mainstay with the Groundhogs for over 50 years, and albums such as ‘Split’ – which remarkably topped No. 5 on the UK charts – are simply incredible, invigorating listens, music that exists entirely on its own terms.

McPhee’s punk-like energy left a huge impact on listeners, and it’s not for nothing that Cherry Red Records named themselves (at least in part) after the Groundhogs track ‘Cherry Red’. He was a true warrior of the underground and leaves an incredible legacy that will inspire generations of musicians to come.

McPhee suffered a stroke in 2009, and he had been through periods of ill health in the following decade. Despite his health issues, he continued to play music and inspire others. He is survived by his devoted wife Joanna, sons Conan and Vincent, grandchildren Scarlett and Victor, and loving sister Olive.

The music community has been paying tribute to McPhee since the news of his passing broke. His influence on British blues and rock music cannot be overstated, and he will be remembered as a true legend of the guitar. His contribution to music will continue to inspire generations of musicians and fans alike. Rest in peace, Tony McPhee.

News Source : Robin Murray

Source Link :Groundhogs Tony McPhee Has Died; Cause Of Death | News/