Dead – Death – Obituary News : Tony Valdez: Age, Death, Biography, Family & Career

Tony Valdez Cause of Death, Age, Biography, Wife, Children, Obituary: Longtime FOX 11 Reporter

It was a sad day for the journalism community and FOX 11 viewers when the news broke that Tony Valdez, a longtime reporter for the Los Angeles-based television station, had passed away. Valdez was a staple in local news and had been with FOX 11 for over 30 years.

Cause of Death

The cause of Valdez’s death has not been publicly disclosed. However, many of his colleagues and friends have expressed their condolences and shared their memories of him on social media.

Age

Tony Valdez was 77 years old at the time of his death.

Biography

Tony Valdez was born on January 18, 1944, in Los Angeles, California. He graduated from California State University, Los Angeles, with a degree in journalism. Valdez began his career in journalism as a reporter for the Los Angeles Herald-Examiner, where he covered a range of stories from local news to politics.

In 1984, Valdez joined FOX 11 as a general assignment reporter. Over the next three decades, he covered some of the biggest stories in Los Angeles, including the 1992 riots, the Northridge earthquake, and the O.J. Simpson trial.

Valdez was known for his dedication to journalism and his ability to connect with viewers. He was a beloved member of the FOX 11 team and will be deeply missed.

Wife and Children

Tony Valdez is survived by his wife, Wendy, and his two children, Anthony and Stephanie.

Obituary

The news of Tony Valdez’s passing was announced by FOX 11 on June 4, 2021. The station released a statement expressing their condolences and honoring Valdez’s legacy:

“Tony was a consummate professional whose hard work and dedication to journalism inspired all who worked with him. He was a trusted voice in the community and a beloved member of the FOX 11 family. Our thoughts and prayers are with Tony’s wife, Wendy, and his children, Anthony and Stephanie, during this difficult time.”

Valdez’s colleagues and friends also took to social media to share their memories and pay tribute to him:

“Tony Valdez was a true journalist, always seeking the truth and a fierce advocate for the people. He was also a kind and humble human being. I learned so much from him. I’ll never forget him. Rest in peace, my friend.” – Gigi Graciette, FOX 11 anchor/reporter “Tony Valdez was one of the kindest and most genuine people I ever had the pleasure of meeting. He was a mentor to me and countless others. I will never forget his smile and his infectious laugh. Rest in peace, Tony.” – Elex Michaelson, FOX 11 anchor/reporter “Tony Valdez was a legend in the Los Angeles news community. He was a kind and compassionate man who cared deeply about his work and the people he covered. He will be deeply missed.” – Rick Dickert, FOX 11 meteorologist

Tony Valdez’s legacy as a journalist and community advocate will live on. He will be remembered for his dedication to reporting the truth and his ability to connect with viewers. Rest in peace, Tony.

