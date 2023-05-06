Dead – Death – Obituary News : “Tony Valdez, Journalist and Unionist, Passes Away at 78”

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Tony Valdez’s Obituary – Death: Veteran Reporter and Rock-Solid Journalist and a Fierce Unionist, Tony Valdez Dies At 78

Longtime news reporter Tony Valdez, an Emmy-winning trailblazer who worked for KTTV’s Fox 11 for 35 years, has died at the age of 78, the station announced today.

Early Life and Career

Tony Valdez was born in Los Angeles and grew up in Downtown Los Angeles. He attended Loyola High School and later graduated from the University of Southern California (USC) with a degree in journalism. After graduation, he worked as a reporter for The Los Angeles Herald-Express and La Opinion.

Journalistic Career

Valdez joined KTLA and KCET before joining KTTV in 1981. Over the years, Valdez covered important events in Southern California, including the O.J. Simpson trial, the Hillside Strangler, the Watts riots, and the Night Stalker. He was one of the first Latino journalists to break the color barrier in Los Angeles.

In the 1990s, Valdez and Christine Devine co-anchored weekends on KTTV’s “Midday Sunday.” Furthermore, Valdez hosted the homicide program “LA’s Most Wanted.” He won numerous awards, including a Los Angeles Emmy for his coverage of the 1992 L.A. Riots.

Valdez was a fierce unionist and a member of the National Association of Hispanic Journalists and the Screen Actors Guild. He was known for advocating for the rights of journalists and was a mentor to many young reporters.

Personal Life

Valdez was a passionate photographer who loved to capture Los Angeles in black and white. Playing the saxophone was his second love. He was also a devoted father and grandfather. He is survived by his son Steve Valdez and three grandchildren.

Conclusion

Tony Valdez was a trailblazing reporter, advocate, and mentor who inspired generations of journalists. He will be remembered for his compassion, integrity, and dedication to social justice. Tony Valdez will be deeply missed by his family, friends, and colleagues at KTTV and the wider community.

News Source : TOP INFO GUIDE

Source Link :Veteran Reporter and Rock-Solid Journalist and a Fierce Unionist, Tony Valdez Dies At 78 – TOP INFO GUIDE/