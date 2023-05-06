Dead – Death – Obituary News : Tony Valdez, Longtime Reporter, Passes Away at 78

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Remembering Tony Valdez: Emmy-winning trailblazer and longtime news reporter

The news of Tony Valdez’s passing has left the journalism community in mourning. The Emmy-winning trailblazer, who worked for KTTV’s Fox 11 for 35 years, died at the age of 78. Valdez’s son shared with the station that his father had been battling end-stage kidney failure and passed away at his home. With a career spanning several decades, Tony Valdez was a journalist, advocate, mentor, and one of the first Latino journalists to break the color barrier in Los Angeles.

Valdez’s Achievements

Valdez started working at KTTV in 1981 and retired in 2016. During his tenure, he covered prominent stories in Southern California such as the Watts riots, the Hillside Strangler, Night Stalker, and the O.J. Simpson case. Valdez was also the longtime host of KTTV’s “Midday Sunday” and co-anchored weekends with Christine Devine in the 1990s. In addition, he hosted the crime series “LA’s Most Wanted.”

Prior to joining KTTV, Valdez wrote news stories for KTLA and KCET. He also worked for La Opiñion and The Los Angeles Herald-Express. Valdez’s encyclopedic knowledge of Los Angeles and his passion for social issues made him stand out as a journalist.

Remembering Valdez

Tony Valdez was not only known for his journalism but also for his love of photography and playing the saxophone. He captured Los Angeles in black and white, and his photographs are a testament to his love for the city. Valdez’s retirement in 2016 was a bittersweet moment for him, but he left a legacy that will continue to inspire journalists for generations to come.

“As a journalist, social issues have always been my beat, and I am grateful for the decades of encouragement and support Fox has given me,” Valdez said when he announced his retirement. “As I leave Fox 11, I am thinking about what a privilege it has been to interview people who had important stories to tell.”

Tributes to Valdez

The news of Tony Valdez’s passing has left many people in shock, and tributes have been pouring in from across the journalism community. Fox 11 Acting News Director Pete Wilgoren said in a statement posted on the station’s website, “Tony Valdez was a trailblazing reporter, advocate, and mentor. We are better journalists, and a better community, because of the coverage and compassion of Tony Valdez.”

Valdez’s legacy will continue to inspire journalists, especially those who are breaking barriers and paving the way for future generations. In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to the L.A. Conservancy or to the 8 Ball Emergency Fund for Journalists, an organization that provides grants to journalists in need, and which Valdez chaired.

Final Thoughts

Tony Valdez’s passing is a reminder of the importance of journalism and the impact that journalists can have on their communities. His legacy will continue to inspire journalists to tell important stories and to be advocates for social change. Rest in peace, Tony Valdez.

News Source : cbsla

Source Link :Veteran reporter Tony Valdez dies at 78/