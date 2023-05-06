Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Tony Valdez Cause of Death: A Tribute to the Late Journalist

Tony Valdez, a well-known American journalist, passed away on May 5, 2023, at the age of 78. He had been battling end-stage kidney failure before dying at home on Friday morning, his son confirmed his Death News. Valdez had a long-standing career in journalism, having worked for over 30 years for Fox 11 Television Station.

Tony Valdez’s Early Life and Career

Tony Valdez was born on February 8, 1945, in Denver, Colorado, to his parents whose names are under review. He began his career in journalism at the Few Kation TV in 1981. Valdez hosted Midday Sunday and co-anchored weekends with Christine Devine in the 1990s.

Tony Valdez Cause of Death

Tony Valdez passed away on May 5, 2023, due to kidney failure. He had been battling end-stage kidney failure for some time before his demise. He passed away in Los Angeles, California, United States, at the age of 78.

Tony Valdez’s Personal Life

Tony Valdez was a married man. He was married to Angie Valdez, and the couple had five children together, including his son Steve Valdez.

Tributes to Tony Valdez

The news of Tony Valdez’s passing was met with sadness and condolences from his colleagues and friends. His son, Steve Valdez, confirmed the news of his father’s death and expressed his gratitude for the outpouring of support that his family had received. Many people took to social media to pay tribute to the late journalist.

Conclusion

Tony Valdez was a respected journalist who made a significant impact during his long-standing career. He will be remembered for his contributions to the field of journalism and his dedication to his work. We extend our sincere condolences to his family and loved ones during this difficult time.

