Dead – Death – Obituary News : Tony Valdez’s Death Cause and Details

Remembering Tony Valdez: A Trailblazing Journalist and Advocate

Tony Valdez, a distinguished journalist and anchor who reported on events in Los Angeles for more than 30 years on Fox 11 television station, passed away at the age of 78 due to end-stage kidney failure. Valdez was a trailblazing reporter and one of the first Latino journalists to break the color barrier in Los Angeles. He hosted Midday Sunday and co-anchored weekend news programs with Christine Devine in the 1990s.

Valdez began his career in 1981 as one of the few Latino TV reporters, and he remained with Fox until his retirement in 2016. Throughout his professional journey, Valdez covered significant events such as the Watts Riots, the Hillside Strangler and Night Stalker serial killer cases, the O.J. Simpson trial, and several political elections. Valdez was known for his unwavering dedication to journalistic integrity and extensive knowledge of Los Angeles.

Valdez was a US Army veteran who served during the Vietnam War. Later on, he became a docent at the LA Conservancy, where he led tours of downtown Los Angeles. In addition to his career in journalism, he was also a mentor and advocate for Latino journalists in Los Angeles.

According to FOX 11 anchor Christine Devine, Tony Valdez was a journalist wholly dedicated to the truth in journalism and had a profound knowledge of Los Angeles. Devine also noted that Valdez was highly respected by his colleagues. FOX 11 Acting News Director Pete Wilgoren praised Valdez as a trailblazing reporter, advocate, and mentor who broke the color barrier for Latino journalists in Los Angeles. Wilgoren also highlighted Valdez’s dedication to covering the city’s stories, stating that he was an essential part of the journalism community and had a lasting impact on Los Angeles.

Valdez’s passing was confirmed by his son who mentioned that he passed away at home. The details of Valdez’s funeral have not been confirmed yet, but his son plans to update those who followed his father about the arrangements.

End-stage kidney failure is a serious condition that causes the kidneys to lose almost all of their function. Those who knew Valdez or followed his career may have been concerned about his health in the days leading up to his passing. Many have been offering their condolences and prayers to Valdez’s family and loved ones during this difficult time. The reporter is survived by his son, Steve, and three grandchildren.

Tony Valdez was a true trailblazer in the field of journalism, breaking down barriers for Latino journalists in Los Angeles and beyond. He will be remembered for his unwavering dedication to journalistic integrity, his extensive knowledge of Los Angeles, and his advocacy and mentorship for those who followed in his footsteps. Rest in peace, Tony Valdez.

News Source : Sona Krishnan

Source Link :Tony Valdez Obituary and Death Cause, Know More About His Death/