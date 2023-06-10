Dead – Death – Obituary News : Top 13 Anime Titles on Hulu: Death Parade, Chainsaw Man, and More! (60 characters)

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Hulu may be known for its original content like “The Handmaid’s Tale,” but it also houses some of the best anime series for fans to indulge in. With a commitment to hosting Japanese animation and a partnership with Funimation, Hulu boasts a 300-title slate of anime content including some of the most popular series like “Attack on Titan,” “Naruto,” and the “Dragon Ball” franchise. Here are the 13 best anime series available on Hulu right now:

“Dragon Ball Super”

“Dragon Ball Super” is the latest addition to the “Dragon Ball” franchise and the sequel to “Dragon Ball Z.” The series follows Goku and his friends as they face new threats to the universe and explore new worlds. With epic battles and plenty of humor, “Dragon Ball Super” is a must-watch for fans of the franchise.

“Sailor Moon”

“Sailor Moon” is a classic anime series that follows the adventures of a young girl named Usagi and her friends as they transform into magical girls to save the world from evil forces. With a strong emphasis on friendship and girl power, “Sailor Moon” is a timeless series that still resonates with viewers today.

“My Hero Academia”

“My Hero Academia” is a popular series that takes place in a world where almost everyone has superpowers. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, a young boy without powers who dreams of becoming a hero. When he is given a chance to attend a prestigious school for heroes, he must work hard to prove himself and become a true hero.

“Naruto”

“Naruto” is a long-running series that follows a young ninja named Naruto as he tries to become the strongest ninja in his village. Along the way, he makes new friends and faces powerful enemies. With epic battles and a complex storyline, “Naruto” is a must-watch for any anime fan.

“Attack on Titan”

“Attack on Titan” is a popular series that takes place in a world where humanity is on the brink of extinction due to giant humanoid creatures known as Titans. The story follows Eren Yeager and his friends as they join the military to fight against the Titans and uncover the secrets of their origin.

“Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood”

“Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood” is a remake of the original “Fullmetal Alchemist” series that follows brothers Edward and Alphonse Elric as they search for the philosopher’s stone to restore their bodies after a failed alchemical experiment. With a complex storyline and well-developed characters, “Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood” is a must-watch for any anime fan.

“Hunter x Hunter”

“Hunter x Hunter” is a popular series that follows a young boy named Gon as he sets out to become a Hunter, a special type of warrior with exceptional skills. Along the way, he makes new friends and faces powerful enemies. With a well-developed world and complex characters, “Hunter x Hunter” is a must-watch for any anime fan.

“One Piece”

“One Piece” is a long-running series that follows Monkey D. Luffy and his crew of pirates as they search for the ultimate treasure known as One Piece. With a well-developed world and a lovable cast of characters, “One Piece” is a must-watch for any anime fan.

“JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure”

“JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure” is a popular series that follows the Joestar family as they face off against supernatural threats. With a unique art style and over-the-top action, “JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure” is a must-watch for any anime fan.

“Death Note”

“Death Note” is a popular series that follows a high school student named Light Yagami as he discovers a mysterious notebook that can kill anyone whose name is written in it. With a complex storyline and well-developed characters, “Death Note” is a must-watch for any anime fan.

“Cowboy Bebop”

“Cowboy Bebop” is a classic anime series that follows a group of bounty hunters as they travel through space in search of criminals. With a unique blend of action, humor, and drama, “Cowboy Bebop” is a must-watch for any anime fan.

“Neon Genesis Evangelion”

“Neon Genesis Evangelion” is a popular series that follows a group of teenagers as they pilot giant robots to defend the world against mysterious beings known as Angels. With a complex storyline and well-developed characters, “Neon Genesis Evangelion” is a must-watch for any anime fan.

“Samurai Champloo”

“Samurai Champloo” is a unique anime series that blends samurai action with hip-hop music. The story follows Mugen and Jin, two samurai with very different personalities, as they travel through Japan in search of a mysterious samurai who smells of sunflowers. With a unique style and memorable characters, “Samurai Champloo” is a must-watch for any anime fan.

In conclusion, Hulu has a great selection of anime series for fans to enjoy. From classic series like “Sailor Moon” and “Cowboy Bebop” to newer hits like “My Hero Academia” and “Attack on Titan,” there is something for everyone. So grab some popcorn and start binging!

