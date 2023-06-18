Dead – Death – Obituary News : Top cause of death in autistic children: drowning.

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Drowning Dangers for Children with Autism

As the weather heats up and families head to the pool or beach, it’s important to be aware of the dangers of drowning, especially for children with autism. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, drowning is the leading cause of death for children with autism.

Why are children with autism at a higher risk?

Children with autism may have sensory processing issues, difficulty with communication and social interaction, and a tendency to wander or bolt without warning. These factors can make it more difficult for parents or caregivers to monitor them around water and can increase their risk of drowning.

Additionally, children with autism may not fully understand the dangers of water or may not be able to communicate if they are struggling or in distress. This can lead to a delayed response time and increase the likelihood of drowning.

Water safety tips for children with autism

David Wahlquist, Director of Bluesprig Pediatrics, visited the CW39 Houston studios to share some water safety tips for children with autism:

1. Teach water safety skills

It’s important to teach children with autism water safety skills such as floating, treading water, and basic swimming techniques. This can help them feel more confident and comfortable in the water and reduce their risk of drowning.

2. Use visual aids

Children with autism may respond well to visual aids such as pictures or videos that demonstrate water safety skills or rules. These can help them understand the dangers of water and what they need to do to stay safe.

3. Provide constant supervision

Children with autism should never be left unattended around water. It’s important to provide constant supervision and to always stay within arm’s reach of the child.

4. Use safety devices

Safety devices such as life jackets or flotation devices can provide an extra layer of protection for children with autism. These devices should be properly fitted and worn at all times when the child is in or near water.

5. Establish rules and routines

Establishing clear rules and routines around water can help children with autism understand what is expected of them and reduce their risk of wandering or bolting. For example, a routine could be to always hold hands when near water, or to stay in a designated area of the pool.

Conclusion

Drowning is a preventable tragedy, and it’s important to take extra precautions when it comes to children with autism. By teaching water safety skills, providing constant supervision, using safety devices, and establishing clear rules and routines, we can help keep children with autism safe around water.

News Source : Idolina Peralez

Source Link :Drowning is the leading cause of death in children with autism/