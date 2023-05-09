Dead – Death – Obituary News : Tori Bowie: Life, Husband, Twitter & Instagram Details

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

How Did Tori Bowie Die? Complete Details and Personal Life

The Olympic gold medalist Tori Bowie has recently passed away, and the news of her death has been circulating on social media platforms. In this article, we will provide complete details about how Tori Bowie died and her personal life.

Tori Bowie Died at 32:

Tori Bowie, a three-time Olympic champion, was found dead at her home on Wednesday morning, and the news of her death has been trending on social media platforms. She was just 32 years old when she died. The police department went to Tori’s home for a welfare check after she was not seen for quite some time. Upon entering her home, the Orange County cops found that Tori Bowie was dead. The cause of her death has not been revealed, and there were no signs of foul play.

Who is Tori Bowie?

Frentorish Tori Bowie was an American track and field athlete who was born on August 27, 1990, in Sand Hill, Rankin County, Mississippi, U.S. She was a three-time Olympic champion and two-time World Champion. She completed her schooling from Pisgah High School and graduated from the University of Mississippi.

Tori Bowie was a part of many events, including the 2014 World Indoor Championship, 2015 World Championship, 2016 Olympic Games, 2017 World Championships, and 2019 World Championships. She mainly competed in 100m, 200m, 4 X 100 relay, and long jumps.

Further Details About Tori Bowie:

Real Name: Frentorish Tori Bowie

Nickname: Tori Bowie

Birth Date: August 27, 1990

Birthplace: Sand Hill, Rankin County, Mississippi, U.S.

Age: 32 years

Profession: Track and Field Athlete

Education: University of Mississippi

Parents: Dennis Smith and Bobbie Dennis Smith

Marital Status: Unmarried

Height: 5 feet 9 inches

Weight: 58 kg

Zodiac sign: Virgo

Competed In: 100m, 200m, 4 X 100 relay, and Long Jumps

Died On: May 2, 2023

Ethnicity: American

Net Worth: $5 million

Further Details About Tori Bowie’s Death:

Tori Bowie was found dead on May 2, 2023, at her home in Skyline West, Florida, U.S. The cause of her death has not been revealed. Her death was confirmed by the authorities, and her online entertainment account management company, Icon Management Inc., also shared the news on her Instagram account. People have been sharing their condolences and paying tribute to Tori Bowie after hearing about her death.

Summing Up:

In conclusion, Tori Bowie was a talented athlete who achieved great success in her career. However, her sudden death has left everyone in shock. The cause of her death has not been revealed, and people are mourning her loss.

