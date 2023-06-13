Dead – Death – Obituary News : Tori Bowie’s death cause revealed in autopsy

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Gold medalist Tori Bowie’s Death: Cause Revealed

Tori Bowie, a renowned athlete who won gold, silver, and bronze medals at the Rio Games in 2016 and was crowned world champion in 2017, passed away at the age of 32 on May 2. Her death was announced by her management company after sheriff’s deputies were asked to conduct a well-being check on her at her home in Florida. Bowie had not been seen or heard from for several days.

Since the announcement of her death, there have been lots of speculations surrounding the cause. However, new details have emerged as an autopsy report from the Orange County Medical Examiner’s Office was obtained by USA Today Sports. According to the report, Bowie passed away due to complications during childbirth. It also revealed that she was approximately eight months pregnant and experiencing labor when she died.

Possible complications included respiratory distress and eclampsia, which is the onset of seizures or a coma related to preeclampsia, a high blood pressure disorder that can occur during pregnancy. The manner of death was ruled natural, the medical examiner’s office added.

Bowie’s agent, Kimberly Holland, stated that the news would end the “hurtful” speculation about Bowie’s cause of death. “Unfortunately so many people, including the media, are making speculations that she did something to herself, which is very hurtful. So hopefully, now knowing the truth, there will be many apologies,” she said.

Bowie was a standout long jumper competitor at the University of Southern Mississippi before becoming a professional athlete. She last competed in athletics in the long jump at the 2019 World Championships.

The sports world has been mourning Bowie’s death since its announcement. Many of her peers have taken to social media to express their grief and condolences. “I’m heartbroken. Rest in peace, Tori. You were an amazing athlete and an even better person. You will be missed,” tweeted Olympic gold medalist Allyson Felix.

Bowie’s death is a tragic loss for the world of sports, but her legacy will undoubtedly live on. She was an inspiration to many and a role model for aspiring athletes around the world. Her incredible talent, determination, and passion for the sport will never be forgotten. Rest in peace, Tori Bowie.

Tori Bowie autopsy report Cause of death for Tori Bowie Details of Tori Bowie’s death Tori Bowie medical history Tori Bowie’s family and mourning

News Source : Diario AS

Source Link :How did Tori Bowie die? Autopsy report reveals cause of death/