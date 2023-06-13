Dead – Death – Obituary News : Tori Bowie’s Death Linked to Complications of Childbirth

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Olympian Tori Bowie Died Due to Complications of Childbirth

Autopsy Report Reveals Cause of Death

More than a month after her death, the autopsy report of Tori Bowie, the U.S. Olympic champion sprinter, reveals that she was eight months pregnant and undergoing labor at the time of her death in May. According to multiple reports, Bowie’s cause of death was complications of childbirth.

The Orange County Medical Examiner’s report stated that Bowie had a “well-developed fetus.” The report also indicates that Bowie had possible complications, including respiratory distress and eclampsia, a condition where a person develops seizures following a sudden spike in high blood pressure during pregnancy.

Eclampsia usually occurs after the 20th week of pregnancy and affects less than 3% of people with preeclampsia. It can cause complications during pregnancy and requires emergency medical care, according to the Cleveland Clinic.

The medical examiner determined the manner of death as natural.

Bowie’s Death Shocked Family, Friends, and Fans

Bowie was found dead at her Florida home on May 2, prompting a welfare check by Orange County deputies. The 32-year-old athlete was discovered in bed, and the medical examiner ruled that she died of natural causes.

Her sudden death shocked family, friends, and fans. Her management company released a statement following her passing, saying, “We’ve lost a client, dear friend, daughter, and sister. Tori was a champion… a beacon of light that shined so bright! We’re truly heartbroken and our prayers are with the family and friends.”

Fellow U.S. sprinter Noah Lyles also expressed his sadness, tweeting, “I can’t believe this. I had just heard word of her going to be with her sister back home and now this. This breaks my heart to hear, and I will keep the family in my prayers.”

Remembering Tori Bowie

Tori Bowie was a three-time Olympic medalist, winning gold in the 4x100m relay at the 2016 Rio Olympics and silver medals in the 100m and 200m races. She was also a world champion in the 100m and 4x100m relay.

Her accomplishments in track and field were impressive, but her loss is a reminder of the risks that come with childbirth. Bowie’s tragic passing highlights the importance of proper medical care and support for pregnant women, especially those with underlying health conditions.

Conclusion

Tori Bowie will always be remembered as a champion, both on and off the track. Her legacy serves as an inspiration to many, and her death is a reminder that maternal mortality is a real issue that needs to be addressed.

We send our condolences to Bowie’s family, friends, and fans during this difficult time.

