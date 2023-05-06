Dead – Death – Obituary News : Tori Bowie’s sudden death shocks athletes and fans

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

The world of sports has been left in shock with the sudden death of US Olympic gold medalist Tori Bowie. The athlete, who was just 32 years old, was found dead in her Florida home after a well-being check. Her agent, Kimberly Holland, announced the news of her death, leaving many of her fans and teammates devastated.

Tori Bowie had an impressive net worth of $5 million at the time of her passing. She was mainly known for competing in the long jump, 100 meters, and 200 meters categories. One of her most significant career achievements was winning a gold medal for the United States in a 100-meter relay race at the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Olympic Games. She also won a silver in the 100-meter sprint and a bronze in the 200-meter at the same Olympics. The track and field star also won a gold at the International Amateur Athletic Federation (IAAF) World Championships’ 100-meter race in 2017 and helped the US keep its gold in the 100-meter relay.

Tori Bowie grew up in the small town of Sandhill, Mississippi, and was raised by her grandmother, Bobbie Smith, who took her in as an infant. Tori and her sister, Tamara, were put into foster care when she was just two years old. Her grandmother had to fight a custody battle to raise her granddaughters. Tori once called her grandmother ‘the role model in my life’. As a young girl, Tori played basketball with her male cousins and wanted to become a basketball player. However, she became a state champion in the 100 and 200 meters, and long jump categories before attending the University of Southern Mississippi.

Tori’s death has left many of her fans and teammates devastated. Many have paid tribute to her. American hurdler and bobsledder Lolo Jones shared pictures with Tori and wrote: “Gutted to hear about Tori Bowie. Incredible talent. A beautiful runner. I pray for the comfort of her family, thank you for blessing us with her. The running community mourns an incredible loss.” The star athlete’s former teammate and Olympic medalist Justin Gatlin mourned her by writing: “Tori was a beautiful human being and had a smile that made you want to smile too. A country girl that loved her roots. I remember sitting with Tori and listening to her stories of growing up and racing horses on foot lol. She was a fierce competitor and great teammate. A true legend that made her mark in our sport and hearts.”

“Tori Bowie was a beloved, engaging athlete who the athletics community loved to see compete on the circuit. She gave us great races, with her bomb returns, that took her to Olympic silver and world gold. The whole track community will deeply miss her,” a fan wrote. “It is with great sadness that the Track and Field Community has lost a gracious and talented athlete like 2017 100m World Champion Frentorish ‘Tori’ Bowie. Rest In Eternal Peace,” said another fan.

The sudden death of Tori Bowie has left the sports world in shock. Her impressive athletic career and net worth were an inspiration to many. Her fans and teammates will deeply miss her, and her legacy will continue to inspire future generations of athletes.

News Source : Thelocalreport.in

Source Link :Olympian Tori Bowie’s sudden death leaves co-athletes and fans grieving/