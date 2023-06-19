Dead – Death – Obituary News : Tornado hits Mississippi town, leaving 1 dead and 18 injured

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Deadly Tornado Strikes Central Mississippi Town of Louin, Leaving At Least One Dead and 18 Injured

Late on Sunday night, a devastating tornado swept through the small central Mississippi town of Louin, killing one person and injuring at least 18 others. The injured were taken to a hospital in the area for treatment, according to Hudson Jenkins, a spokesperson for Jasper County Emergency Management. The aftermath of the tornado has left between 20 and 30 homes either “majorly affected” or destroyed, and damage assessments were scheduled to resume at 9 a.m. central time.

According to a news release from Jasper County officials, nearly two dozen people were injured in the storms and tornado overnight. As of Monday morning, approximately 49,000 people in central Mississippi were still without power, and fallen trees blocked roadways, making it difficult for rescuers to reach affected areas. Video footage from the scene showed the destruction in Louin, with homes missing exterior walls and residents being pulled out from beneath piles of debris.

The tornado touched down around 11:30 p.m. CT on Sunday night, and the National Weather Service in Jackson confirmed the event on Twitter. In addition to Louin, the weather service had previously issued a tornado warning until midnight for the nearby towns of Montrose and Paulding. The warning noted the potential threat of a “damaging” twister bringing hail as large as golf balls to the area and advised roughly 4,000 people living within it to seek shelter immediately.

An emergency bulletin posted about an hour after officials detected the twister on the ground in Mississippi warned of wind gusts that could potentially reach 60 miles per hour. A severe thunderstorm warning was already active in the region late Sunday and into Monday, for parts of Jasper County and Clarke County in east-central Mississippi. The weather service had predicted damage to vehicles from hail, described as “half dollar size,” as well as wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

Residents of Louin and the surrounding areas are struggling to come to terms with the aftermath of the deadly tornado. The local authorities have urged anyone who has suffered property damage to file an insurance claim, take photographs of the damage, and report it to county authorities or the state agency itself. Meanwhile, the community is pulling together to support those who have been affected by the disaster, offering shelter, food, and other forms of assistance to those in need.

Tragically, this tornado is just the latest in a series of severe weather events that have hit the United States in recent years. Climate change is causing more frequent and extreme weather conditions, and it is clear that we must take urgent action to reduce our carbon emissions and mitigate the worst effects of global warming. Until we do so, communities across the country will continue to face the devastating consequences of extreme weather events like the tornado that struck Louin.

News Source : Emily Mae Czachor

Source Link :1 dead, at least 18 injured after tornado hits central Mississippi town/