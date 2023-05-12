Dead – Death – Obituary News : Toronto Deputy Mayor Mike Feldman Passes Away: Updates

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Remembering Mike Feldman: A Tribute to a Great Leader and Mentor

The news of Mike Feldman’s passing has left me and the entire community in a state of severe sorrow. Mike was a well-respected member of our community who had previously served on the City Council and held the role of Deputy Mayor before he passed away. His death is a great loss to the community, and we will all miss him dearly.

A Community Mourns

Mike Feldman was a friend, mentor, and outstanding model of leadership in the business world. He had a great deal of affection for everyone in the community, and his passing has left us all feeling very sad. He served as a Council member for a cumulative total of 18 years, three of which were spent in the role of Deputy Mayor during his time on the Council. He held a seat on the Council for a total of 18 years during his lifetime.

The flags that fly over Toronto City Hall, Metro Hall, and the Civic Centres will be lowered to half-staff in his honor until Friday. This observance will continue until Friday. On Friday, we will hold his funeral services. This remembrance will take place on each of the other days of this week in order to continue throughout the duration of the week.

A Loss for Many

Mike Feldman was not only a close friend of mine but also my mentor and teacher throughout the entire process. His passing is not just a loss for me, but for the entire community. He was highly respected in the business world and always had a positive impact on everyone he came into contact with.

On the occasion of the passing of one of Sue’s loved ones, my deepest condolences go out to Sue, as well as to all of her family members and friends, including those who are a part of her extended family, and I am sorry for your loss. I am shocked and upset to learn about this tragic loss.

A Legacy That Lives On

Mike Feldman’s legacy will live on in the community he served and the countless lives he touched. He was a leader who always put the needs of others before his own. His dedication to public service and his commitment to his community will always be remembered.

As we mourn the loss of Mike Feldman, let us also celebrate his life and the positive impact he had on the community. Rest in peace, Mike. You will be greatly missed.

