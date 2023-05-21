Dead – Death – Obituary News : Touching Tributes to Devon’s Departed: Funeral Notices

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Losing a loved one is never easy, and the death and funeral notices section of the local newspaper serves as a way for family and friends to pay tribute to those who have passed away. In this week’s notices, more than 90 tributes have been paid to people from Devon who have died recently.

One of those remembered is Michael ‘Budgie’ Saunders from North Devon who passed away last month at the age of 69. Described by his family as a “loving husband” and a “much loved” dad and grandad, Budgie will be greatly missed by those who knew him.

Another person remembered is Tina Coates from North Devon, who passed away at the age of 56. Her family said she would be “sadly missed by all her loving family and friends”. These tributes serve as a reminder of the impact that each person has on the lives of those around them.

The death and funeral notices, as well as in memoriams and acknowledgements, are first published to funeral-notices.co.uk, where they remain permanently. This allows people to add their own tributes, photos, and donations, should they wish to. It provides a space for people to come together and remember their loved ones.

The notices published earlier this week include Jessie, who passed away at the age of 106. Her family expressed their gratitude to the medical staff who cared for Jessie in her final days. Greta, who passed away in the early hours of Friday 5th May, was much loved by her family and will be missed by all who knew her. Her family requested that donations be made in her memory to The Dogs Trust.

Also remembered is a former landlord of The Reform Inn, Pilton, Barnstaple, who passed away peacefully at the age of 79. He was a much loved dad, father-in-law, grandad, and great-grandad, and will be greatly missed by his family and friends. The family requested that donations be made to the British Heart Foundation and Dogs Trust Ilfracombe.

Doreen, who passed away suddenly but peacefully, was a devoted wife, loving mum, and nan. She will be missed by her family, friends, and by those who knew her through the Torquay Bridge Club and The Paignton Bowling Club. Donations in her memory were requested for Rowcroft Hospice.

Herbert Vernon, also known as Vernon, passed away peacefully with his family by his side. He was much loved by his family and friends, especially in Brixton where he lived for so long and did so much. Donations in his memory were requested for Alzheimer’s Society.

Ken passed away while on holiday in Spain, and his funeral was held at Rowan Chapel, North Devon Crematorium. His family requested that donations be made to the North Devon Upper GI Cancer Support Group.

Margaret, who passed away at her home in Winkleigh, was much loved by her family and friends. Her funeral service will be held at All Saints Parish Church, Winkleigh, and donations in her memory will go to the British Heart Foundation.

These are just a few of the many people who are remembered in this week’s death and funeral notices. Each person had their own unique story and impact on the lives of those around them. The notices serve as a reminder of the importance of cherishing the time we have with our loved ones.

