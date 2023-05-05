Dead – Death – Obituary News : Tough Enough winner Sara Lee dies by suicide

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Sara Lee’s Death by Suicide: Autopsy Report Reveals Cause

In October 2020, former WWE wrestler Sara Lee died by suicide, which has now come to light with the release of the autopsy report. The report, acquired by TMZ Sports, states that Lee swallowed a fatal cocktail of alcohol and medications. It also reveals that she had left “letters of intent at the scene” before her death.

The former wrestler had bruises and abrasions on her head and body at the time of her death, which investigators assumed were acquired in a fall or falls while inebriated.

Shock in the Wrestling World

The news of Sara Lee’s passing shocked the wrestling world when it was announced seven months ago. The WWE expressed its sadness in a statement, saying, “As a former ‘Tough Enough’ winner, Lee served as an inspiration to many in the sports-entertainment world. WWE extends its deepest sympathies to her family, friends, and fans.”

Lee’s Career Overview

When Sara Lee participated in “Tough Enough” season six in 2015, the WWE offered her a one-year contract. She competed with the organization for most of 2016 before switching to the independent circuit.

Lee’s Love Life

Sara Lee married WWE wrestler Wesley Blake in 2017, and the pair have three children together. After Lee’s death, Blake posted an emotional tribute to her on his Instagram page, saying, “You were a motivator, a best friend, a sister, a daughter, an aunt, the backbone of our family, and (my favourite), my wife.”

He continued, “I can’t promise I’ll stop crying, but I know you’re free now. I can’t thank you enough for giving me the best years of my life so far.”

Conclusion

The release of Sara Lee’s autopsy report brings closure to her family, friends, and fans. It serves as a reminder of the importance of mental health awareness and the need to seek help if struggling with mental health issues.

Rest in peace, Sara Lee.

News Source : Akanksha Verma

Source Link :Former WWE wrestler, Tough Enough winner Sara Lee dies by suicide/