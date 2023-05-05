Dead – Death – Obituary News : Trabzon accident death toll rises to 5

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Driver Arrested After Midibus Crash in Trabzon

Adem Bayraktar, the driver of a passenger midibus belonging to the metropolitan municipality, was arrested following an accident in which the vehicle crashed into a wall and overturned in the Akçaabat district of Trabzon. The incident occurred due to the vehicle’s brake failure, resulting in injuries to the driver and passengers.

No Brake

According to eyewitnesses, the midibus was traveling at a high speed on the Akçaabat-Beşikdüzü highway when it suddenly lost control and crashed into a wall by the roadside. The vehicle then overturned, causing injuries to the driver and passengers. Reports suggest that the accident occurred due to a brake failure in the midibus, which prevented the driver from stopping the vehicle.

Driver Taken into Custody

After receiving treatment for his injuries, Adem Bayraktar, the driver of the midibus, was taken into custody by local authorities. The Trabzon Police Department launched an investigation into the accident, and the driver was arrested on charges of reckless driving and endangering the lives of passengers.

Passenger Injuries

Several passengers were injured in the midibus accident, with some sustaining serious injuries. The injured were immediately taken to nearby hospitals, where they received medical treatment. The passengers who were not injured were later transported to their destination by another vehicle.

Municipality Responds

The Trabzon Metropolitan Municipality, which owned the midibus involved in the accident, released a statement expressing their regret for the incident and promising to fully cooperate with the investigation. The municipality also stated that they would take all necessary measures to prevent similar accidents from happening in the future.

Conclusion

The midibus accident in Trabzon highlights the importance of regular vehicle maintenance and safety checks. Drivers and vehicle owners must ensure that their vehicles are in good condition and comply with safety regulations to prevent accidents and injuries. The authorities must also take strict measures to enforce road safety rules and hold responsible parties accountable for any accidents that occur.

