Dead – Death – Obituary News : Tracey Maddin Passes Away – Cause of Death and Prayers

Remembering Tracey Maddin

Tracey Maddin, a longtime friend and supporter of Highway 11 Cruisers, passed away unexpectedly on May 12th. Her death has left a profound impact on the community, particularly on the organization she dedicated so much of her time and energy to.

A Stalwart Backer of the Club

From the moment Tracey first became aware of Highway 11 Cruisers, she was a steadfast supporter of the cause. She worked as a volunteer, dedicating her time and resources to the organization alongside other like-minded individuals.

Tracey was an ardent follower of the club’s campaign, never wavering in her stance of solidarity with them. Her unwavering support and dedication will be sorely missed.

A Tragic Loss for Her Family

The loss of Tracey has been devastating for her family, including her husband Bryan, daughters Stephanie and Shayna, and her grandchildren. Her husband Bryan will never be able to get over the death of his wife.

The couple had been married for many years, and their loss will be felt deeply by all who knew them.

A Tribute to Tracey

The family has asked that Highway 11 Cruisers do a Drive By in honor of Tracey on Tuesday afternoon at the Becker Funeral Home in Keswick. The organization is honored to pay tribute to Tracey in this way and will do everything possible to comply with the family’s request.

The Becker Funeral Home has kindly agreed to host the get-together portion of the Drive By that Highway 11 Cruisers is organizing. The organization encourages all those who knew Tracey and wish to pay their respects to attend.

In Memory of Tracey Maddin

Tracey’s passing is a tragic loss for her family and the community. Her unwavering support of Highway 11 Cruisers and dedication to their cause will be remembered and celebrated.

The organization extends their deepest condolences to Tracey’s family during this difficult time and will continue to honor her memory through their ongoing work and campaigns.

