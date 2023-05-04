Dead – Death – Obituary News : Track Star Tori Bowie Dies at 32

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Remembering Tori Bowie: A Champion of the Track and a Beacon of Light

On Wednesday, the track and field community was hit with the devastating news of the passing of Tori Bowie, a three-time Olympic medalist and two-time world champion sprinter. She was only 32 years old. Bowie’s management company and USA Track and Field announced her death, but no cause was given.

A Talented Athlete

Bowie grew up in Sandhill, Mississippi, and was introduced to track as a teenager. She quickly rose up the ranks as a sprinter and long jumper and attended Southern Mississippi, where she swept the long jump NCAA championships at the indoor and outdoor events in 2011.

But it was at the 2016 Rio Olympics where Bowie turned in an electric performance, winning silver in the 100 and bronze in the 200. She also ran the anchor leg on a 4×100 team with Tianna Bartoletta, Allyson Felix, and English Gardner to take gold. A year later, she won the 100 meters at the 2017 world championships in London and helped the 4×100 team to gold.

Her impact on the sport was immeasurable, and her loss will be felt deeply by the track and field community.

A Source of Light

Bowie was not only a talented athlete but also a sparkling personality. She was known for her enthusiasm and infectious smile, and her presence on and off the track was a source of light for those around her.

Many of her fellow athletes took to social media to mourn her loss. Jamaican sprint sensation Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce wrote on Twitter: “My heart breaks for the family of Tori Bowie. A great competitor and source of light. Your energy and smile will always be with me. Rest in peace.”

U.S. hurdler Lolo Jones added: “Too young. Gutted to hear about Tori Bowie. Incredible talent. A beautiful runner. I pray for the comfort of her family, thank you for blessing us with her. The running community mourns an incredible loss.”

Brittney Reese, a three-time Olympic medalist in the long jump, wrote: “I’m so heartbroken over this… You have made a lot of us proud thank you for representing our state of Mississippi like you did… RIP!”

A Champion and a Beacon of Light

Bowie’s life was not without its challenges. She was taken in by her grandmother as an infant after she was left at a foster home. She considered herself a basketball player and only reluctantly showed up for track, but Bowie was a fast learner, becoming a state champion in the 100, 200, and long jump before going to college.

Her first major international medal was a 100-meter bronze at worlds in 2015. After winning, she said, “my entire life my grandmother told me I could do whatever I set my mind to.”

Bowie was not only a champion on the track but also in life. She was a beacon of light that shined so bright, and her impact will be felt for years to come. We send our deepest condolences to her family and friends during this difficult time.

News Source : St Vincent Times

Source Link :Tori Bowie, Olympic gold medalist & track star, dead at 32/