Dead – Death – Obituary News : Tractor collision kills young man on road

Tragic Road Accident in Ambikapur: One Dead and Two Injured

A road accident in Ambikapur has claimed the life of a young man and left two others seriously injured. The incident occurred on Sunday when three friends were standing by the roadside and chatting. Suddenly, a tractor driver lost control of his vehicle and hit them from the opposite direction, causing serious injuries.

The Accident

The three young men were standing by the side of the road in front of their house when the accident occurred. They were all engrossed in their conversation when a tractor driver lost control of his vehicle and hit them. The impact of the collision was so severe that all three of them were thrown several meters away from the accident site.

The locals immediately informed the police and rushed the injured to the nearby medical college hospital. The medical staff immediately started the treatment of the injured and tried their best to save their lives. Unfortunately, one of the young men succumbed to his injuries on Monday night, while the other two are still under observation and receiving treatment.

The Aftermath

The news of the young man’s death has sent shockwaves throughout the area, and his family and relatives are inconsolable. The police have handed over the body to the family after the post-mortem examination, and the funeral was conducted on Tuesday morning.

The accident has once again highlighted the need for strict traffic regulations and the importance of road safety. The state government and local authorities need to take immediate action to prevent such incidents from recurring.

Conclusion

The tragic road accident in Ambikapur has claimed the life of a young man and left two others seriously injured. The incident serves as a grim reminder of the importance of road safety and the need for strict traffic regulations. It is the responsibility of the government and the authorities to ensure the safety of citizens by taking appropriate measures to prevent such incidents from occurring in the future.

News Source : Ram Prawesh Wishwakarma

Source Link :Road accident: Young man death in tractor collision | सडक़ किनारे बातचीत कर रहे 3 युवकों को ट्रैक्टर ने मारी टक्कर, 1 की मौत/