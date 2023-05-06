Dead – Death – Obituary News : Tractor Crushes Three Friends Returning from Worship in Nalanda

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Three friends killed in a road accident in Bihar’s Nalanda district

Three friends lost their lives in a road accident near Chuharchak village in the Sarmara Thana area of Nalanda district on Friday (May 5) night. The tractor driver collided with their bike, causing them to fall off the road. Passersby informed the police about the incident. The injured were taken to the hospital for treatment, but the doctors declared all three friends dead. They were all eldest sons of their families.

Families in shock after the incident

After the news of the incident was conveyed to their families, chaos erupted in the village. The family members rushed to the hospital in a state of panic. According to eyewitnesses at the hospital, the three friends had gone out together to perform puja for their new bike. The deceased have been identified as Murari Kumar, 22, son of Jogi Mahato, Rahul Kumar, 23, son of Dharmendra Mahato, and Rohit Kumar, 24, son of Janardan Mahato, all residents of Sadha village in the Sarmara Thana area.

Rahul Kumar had bought the new bike

It has been reported that Rahul Kumar had recently purchased a new bike and was planning to perform a puja for the same on Friday evening. His two friends had accompanied him. The family members also revealed that Rohit Kumar was married and had two children. The death of the three friends has left their families in a state of shock.

Police investigate the incident

The Sarmara Thana police chief informed the media that they received information about the accident, and when they reached the spot, they found the three friends lying on the road. The police immediately took them to the hospital, but the doctors declared them dead. The post-mortem of the deceased has been conducted, and the tractor driver has been taken into custody for investigation.

This tragic incident has left the families of the deceased in a state of mourning. It is a reminder to all of us about the importance of being cautious on the roads and following traffic rules. May the departed souls rest in peace.

News Source : अमृतेश कुमार

Source Link :Nalanda Accident: Tractor Crushed Three Friends In Nalanda All Death Returning Home After Worshiping Ann/