Dead – Death – Obituary News : Tracy McCool’s Husband’s 5-Year Cancer Battle Resulted in Death

Fox 8 Anchor Tracy McCool’s Husband John Dies After Long Battle with Colon Cancer

Tracy McCool, a Fox 8 anchor, announced the death of her husband, John, on May 10, 2021, after a long battle with colon cancer. John, who was 53 years old, was diagnosed with Stage 4 colon cancer in October 2018. Despite undergoing multiple tests and treatments over the last five years, he remained brave and shared his story to encourage others to get screened for cancer too.

John had served in the military before opening his own gym, where he trained mixed martial arts fighters. McCool and John first met as teenagers studying at Copley High School in Ohio. They started dating after they graduated in 1987 but went their separate ways a few months later. They met again much later and got married in 2002. They have two children, Cassidy, born in 2006, and Carter, born in 2008. The family currently lives in the Akron area with their two dogs.

In December 2018, McCool opened up about John’s cancer battle in an emotional Facebook post. She wrote, “October 11, 2018, we joined the fight no family wants to go through…As I walked out of the Taussig Cancer Center with the love of my life, I closed my eyes, struggled to catch my breath and TIME STOOD STILL. I grabbed John’s hand and a wave of emotion nearly brought me to my knees. I couldn’t imagine life without him, our children without their Dad, and precious time together as a family.”

Despite his illness, John never hesitated to share his story and encourage others to get screened for cancer. He urged his friends, especially male friends around his age, to get tested regularly. “When my friends ask ‘Hey, what can I do for you?’ The first thing I say is, ‘Have you got a test yet?’ If they tell me no, I say, go get a test, that’s what you can do for me,” he told Fox in 2021.

John also admitted that he disregarded his symptoms and didn’t know his complete family history. He urged others to get tested early, saying, “You need to go [to the doctor.] You need to go when you’re 35 and not 50. OK? 50 is when you get it. I probably had cancer for a few years, but I waited and walked in, and I was stage four. I don’t care if it costs you what you’ve got in your savings account. Take it out of your savings account.”

McCool has been updating John’s followers about his treatment since his diagnosis. She encouraged others not to ignore concerning symptoms and to get screened regularly. However, despite their efforts, John lost his battle with cancer on May 10, 2021. McCool announced the tragic news on Facebook with an emotional post that read, “PEACE BE STILL MY LOVE! Fly high in heaven!” She also shared a picture of her and John smiling.

John’s death is a reminder of the importance of getting screened regularly and not ignoring concerning symptoms. It is also a reminder to cherish the time we have with our loved ones and to never take them for granted. John’s bravery and determination to share his story will continue to inspire others to get screened and to fight against cancer.

