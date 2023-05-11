Dead – Death – Obituary News : Tracy McCool’s husband’s cause of death: cancer

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

The Life and Legacy of MMA Trainer John Cook

The mixed martial arts community is in mourning after the passing of John Cook, one of the most famous MMA trainers in the world. The news of his death has gone viral on social media, with fans and fellow fighters alike paying tribute to the man who dedicated his life to the sport. John Cook died on May 9, 2023, after a long battle with colon cancer. He was 53 years old.

Early Life and Education

John Cook was born in Racine, Wisconsin, to Colleen Majorano Cook, a housewife, and Gene Paul Cook Jr. He grew up in Doylestown, Pennsylvania, and attended Holicong Junior High and Kutz Elementary. He was a standout athlete in high school, playing football and basketball and graduating in 1987 as captain of the team. He went on to play in the division and received an athletic scholarship to Syracuse University, where he studied hotel and restaurant management.

A Career in MMA

After graduating from Syracuse, John Cook pursued a career in mixed martial arts. He quickly established himself as one of the most talented fighters in the sport, with a record of 12 wins and only 2 losses. But it was as a trainer that he truly made his mark. He founded his own gym and began training new fighters, some of whom went on to become champions themselves.

Battling Cancer

In 2018, John Cook was diagnosed with colon cancer. He underwent surgery and chemotherapy, but the cancer returned in 2020. Despite his illness, he continued to train his fighters and inspire others in the MMA community. He remained optimistic and determined throughout his battle, and his strength and courage inspired many.

A Legacy of Excellence

John Cook’s death is a huge loss to the MMA community. He was a true pioneer in the sport, and his legacy will continue to inspire fighters for generations to come. His dedication to his craft, his passion for training, and his unwavering spirit in the face of adversity are a testament to his character and his impact on the world.

John Cook is survived by his wife and two children. His family has asked for privacy during this difficult time. The MMA community will never forget the impact that John Cook had on the sport, and his memory will live on in the hearts of his fans and followers.

News Source : earlziebarnews

Source Link :How did John Cook die? MMA fighter and trainer Tracy McCool’s husband died of cancer/