Dead – Death – Obituary News : Tragedy in Chennai: Student dies after falling from tree

Chennai Student Injured After Tree Falls on Her

On a fateful day in Chennai, a student of a prominent college was walking on the street when a tree suddenly fell on her, injuring her severely. The incident occurred in the busy area of Suthurla, where several people were present. The student was rushed to the hospital immediately, and her condition is stable now.

Eye-Witness Accounts

Many people who were present at the time of the incident gave their accounts of what happened. According to them, the tree was quite old and looked weak. It was swaying in the wind, and suddenly, it broke and fell on the student. Many people rushed to help her, and an ambulance was called immediately.

Authorities to Blame?

The incident has once again raised concerns about the safety of the citizens in Chennai. The authorities have been criticized for not taking timely action to trim the trees and remove the weak ones. Many people have also complained about the lack of proper maintenance of the trees in the city.

The Chennai Corporation has promised to take action and ensure the safety of the citizens. They have also announced that they will inspect all the trees in the city and remove the ones that are weak and pose a threat to the public.

Importance of Tree Maintenance

The incident highlights the importance of tree maintenance. Trees are an essential part of our environment, and they provide several benefits, such as clean air, shade, and aesthetic value. However, they also pose a threat when they are not maintained properly.

Regular tree maintenance involves pruning, trimming, and removing the weak and dead trees. This helps to ensure that the trees are healthy and do not pose a threat to the public. It is the responsibility of the authorities to ensure that the trees in the city are maintained properly.

Conclusion

The incident in Suthurla is a wakeup call for the authorities to take the safety of the citizens seriously. The authorities need to ensure that the trees in the city are maintained properly and pose no threat to the public. The citizens also need to be cautious and avoid walking or standing under weak trees. It is only through a collective effort that we can ensure the safety of the citizens and protect our environment.

News Source : தினத்தந்தி

Source Link :சுற்றுலா சென்ற இடத்தில் பரிதாபம்: மரக்கிளை முறிந்து விழுந்து சென்னை மாணவி பலி/