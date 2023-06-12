Dead – Death – Obituary News : Tragedy on Turkish Airlines Flight: Child Dies During Emergency Landing in Budapest

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Turkish Airlines Flight Diverted to Budapest After Child Passes Away Onboard

A recent Turkish Airlines (TK) flight headed from Istanbul International Airport (TK) to New York John F Kennedy (JFK) was diverted to Budapest after a medical emergency on the flight. Reuters reported that an 11-year-old boy fell unconscious onboard and soon passed away.

Medics quickly rushed to the aircraft after its emergency landing at Budapest Ferenc Liszt International Airport (BUD); however, they could not resuscitate the child. An ambulance met the flight and transported the young boy and his family to a local hospital.

A statement from Budapest airport stated that “Airport Medical Service (AMS), the medical service operating at Ferenc Liszt International Airport, was alerted to the aircraft and continued to resuscitate the child. Unfortunately, his life could not be saved despite the rapid and professional intervention. The aircraft continued its journey to its original destination.”

According to data from Flightradar24.com, TK3 departed Istanbul at 08:56, some 90 minutes behind schedule (originally expected to leave at 07:35). The flight then requested emergency landing above Hungary, with the aircraft touching down at 10:30. Once medical personnel met with the child and family, and was escorted quickly to the hospital, the aircraft then remained at Budapest, before departing at 12:59, for the remaining eight hour and 45 mins, touching down in New York at 15:44 local time.

The return flight, TK4, has yet to depart from New York back to Istanbul but appears to be operating on time. The aircraft operating the return trip was one of Turkish Airlines Airbus A330-300’s, TC-JOA, a nine-year-old plane with the serial number 1501.

If a passenger or crew member falls ill on a plane, an essential course of action is to provide whatever medical assistance is reasonably possible. This might come from cabin crew, who are trained to provide first aid and limited medical assistance. Sometimes, medical professionals among the passengers may also be called upon.

Whether someone has already passed away or their life hangs in the balance, a typical course of action will be to divert the flight. This allows the aircraft to get on the ground as quickly as possible, with more extensive medical care available. For someone fighting for their life, this can make a crucial difference in their survival chances.

With ground-based medical staff on hand, they can officially declare the person to have died. This was the case in March 2021 when services in Sacramento pronounced a Delta passenger dead after their condition prompted a diversion. While diversions are a typical course of action in such situations, they do not always occur.

The Simple Flying team appreciates the situation’s delicateness and expresses their sincere condolences to the boy, family, crew, and passengers onboard TK3. Turkish Airlines has not yet released a statement regarding the incident.

Turkish Airlines emergency landing Budapest Child death on Turkish Airlines flight Aviation safety regulations Airline passenger rights Trauma support for families after airline incidents

News Source : Simple Flying

Source Link :Child Passes Away After Turkish Airlines Flight Makes Emergency Landing In Budapest/