Dead – Death – Obituary News : Tragedy Strikes Shirol Taluka as Son Passes Away Day After Mother’s Death in Kolhapur

Kolhapur News: Tragedy in Shirala as Gopala Patil loses his wife and son within a day

In a heart-wrenching incident that has left the entire village in mourning, Gopala Patil from Shirala taluka in Kolhapur district lost his wife and son within a day of each other. The tragedy occurred after Gopala Patil had gone to perform a religious ritual at the Krishna river. While performing the ritual, his wife and son went into the river and tragically drowned. The news of their deaths has left the entire village in shock and grief.

Treatment begins but Gopala Patil suffers a mental breakdown

After the incident occurred, Gopala Patil was taken for treatment. However, the mental trauma of losing his wife and son proved too much for him to bear. Within a day of beginning treatment, he too passed away from what appears to be a Dengue-like illness. The family has been devastated by this incident, and the entire village is reeling from the shock of it all.

Another tragedy strikes as Kalpana Kurane dies in a road accident

Meanwhile, on the same day, Kalpana Kurane from Ra. Ambedkarnagar, Kasba Bawada in Kolhapur died in a road accident. She was on her way home after attending a program for material welfare in Chande (Radhanagari) when she fell off a moving vehicle and suffered fatal injuries. Kalpana had previously lost her husband to illness and was struggling to make ends meet, working odd jobs around the village. She leaves behind two daughters and a son.

Kalpana Kurane’s struggle and untimely death

After her husband’s death, Kalpana had been struggling to support her family. She had taken up odd jobs like cleaning and household chores to make ends meet. Last month, she had arranged her daughter’s wedding with great difficulty. Her death has left her children orphaned and has plunged the entire village into grief. Her last rites were performed in Maheri Keloshi.

In other news, two days ago, a lineman from the electricity department died due to an electric shock while working on a transformer. And just before this incident, a man died due to a heart attack while climbing a hill in Bohalya.

These incidents serve as a reminder of the fragility of life and the need to be vigilant at all times. Our thoughts and prayers go out to the families of those who have lost their lives.

