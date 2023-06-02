Dead – Death – Obituary News : Tragic: 5-year-old girl dies in Sitamarhi fire, another worker also loses life

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Sitamarhi Fire Incident: Two Dead in a Ghastly Fire

In a tragic incident that took place in Sitamarhi, Bihar, on Thursday night, a group of miscreants set fire to a roadside dhaba, killing two people, including the owner’s minor daughter. The fire was so intense that it spread to seven other shops located on the Barhiarpur NH, leaving them completely destroyed. The incident took place around 2 am in the night, causing panic in the area.

The wife of the dhaba operator, Kiran Devi, narrated the sequence of events that led to the fire. She said that two people came to their eatery and started asking about her husband. They had covered their faces with a veil, which raised suspicion in her mind. She told them that her husband was not at the dhaba and asked them to leave. However, they came back later and set the dhaba on fire, killing her five-year-old daughter Bharti Kumari and a staff member, Chandan Kumar, who were sleeping inside.

Kiran Devi and her elder daughter managed to escape the fire, but her husband, Bajju Shah, fainted and was found unconscious a few meters away from the shop. The reason behind the incident is said to be a property dispute, and the police are investigating the case.

The incident has left the entire town in shock and raised questions about the safety of the common people. The police have intensified their efforts to identify and arrest the culprits, and the affected family is in distress and needs support. The incident has highlighted the need for better security measures in public places to prevent such heinous crimes.

Sitamarhi News: Advocate Shot Dead and Robbed in a Property Dispute

In another shocking incident that took place in Sitamarhi, an advocate was shot dead and robbed of his bike and mobile phone by a group of criminals. The incident occurred in the context of a property dispute, and the police are investigating the case.

The victim, whose identity has not been disclosed, was reportedly on his way home when he was attacked by the criminals. The incident has once again raised questions about the safety of the common people and the need for better security measures.

The police have assured that they are taking all necessary steps to arrest the culprits and bring them to justice. Meanwhile, the family of the victim is in deep shock and mourning, and the incident has left the entire town in a state of fear.

Incidents like these highlight the need for better law and order and security measures to ensure the safety of the common people. The police must take strict action against the culprits and send a strong message that such crimes will not be tolerated. The affected families need support and assistance to cope with the trauma, and the government must provide them with the necessary help and compensation.

News Source : Navbharat Times

Source Link :sitamarhi fire 5 year girl death another dhaba worker died know why/