Dead – Death – Obituary News : Tragic Accident at Fashion Show: Model Passes Away on Ramp Walk

Tragedy Strikes at HomemanoranjanNoida’s Fashion Show: Model Dies During Ramp Walk

The world of entertainment has been hit by several unfortunate incidents in the past few days. And now, a shocking incident has taken place in Noida. A 24-year-old model lost her life during a fashion show held on Sunday. While walking on the ramp, she was hit by an iron pillar that fell on her due to faulty lighting. Another young model was also injured in the accident.

The incident took place in the film city area of Noida, where a fashion show was being held by HomemanoranjanNoida. As per the police, the models were walking on the ramp when the lighting fixture fell on them. The deceased model has been identified as Vanshika Chopra, while the injured model is named Bobby Raj. The latter is currently undergoing medical treatment, while the former was declared dead on arrival at the hospital.

Vanshika Chopra was a resident of Gaur City-2, located in the Noida extension area. The police immediately rushed to the spot after receiving information about the incident. They took the injured model to a nearby hospital and sent Vanshika’s body for postmortem. The police have registered a case against the organizers of the show and are investigating the matter.

The tragedy has sent shockwaves across the entertainment industry, and many celebrities have expressed their condolences. The organizers of the show have also issued a statement expressing their grief over the incident. They have promised to cooperate with the police in the investigation and have offered their condolences to Vanshika’s family.

The incident has once again raised concerns over the safety of models and actors in the entertainment industry. In the past, there have been several incidents where models and actors have lost their lives or suffered injuries due to negligence or lack of safety measures. The incident has also highlighted the need for strict safety measures and regulations in the industry.

Many people have taken to social media to express their shock and grief over the incident. They have called for stricter safety regulations in the entertainment industry and have urged the authorities to take strict action against those responsible for the incident.

In conclusion, the tragic incident that took place at HomemanoranjanNoida’s fashion show has once again raised concerns over the safety of models and actors in the entertainment industry. It is high time that strict safety measures and regulations are put in place to ensure the safety of those working in the industry. Our thoughts and prayers are with Vanshika’s family and loved ones during this difficult time. May her soul rest in peace.

News Source : Vaishali Patil

Source Link :फॅशन शोदरम्यान मोठा अपघात! मॉडेलचा जागीच मृत्यू Model Dies During Ramp Walk/