Dead – Death – Obituary News : Tragic Accident Claims Life of Miss Universe Finalist at 23

The Tragic Loss of Miss Universe Finalist Sienna Weir

The pageant world has suffered a tragic loss, as it was reported that 2022 Miss Universe finalist Sienna Weir of Australia has died at the age of 23, several weeks after suffering a horse riding accident. The fashion model was mourned by many friends and fans on social media after reportedly being taken off of life support.

The Accident

Sienna Weir was riding at Windsor Polo Grounds in Australia on April 2, the New York Post reports, when her horse fell. She was reportedly put on life support for several weeks due to her injuries, before being taken off on Thursday, May 4.

Tributes Pour In

Scoop Management, Weir’s talent agency, was among those who took to Instagram to mourn her untimely passing. Sienna Weir was among 27 finalists in the 2022 Australian Miss Universe competition, and several fans began leaving comments on her Instagram posts in reaction to the tragic news of her death.

Her boyfriend Tom Bull said (per The Sun): “We loved with a love that was more than love.”

A Passion for Horse Riding

The Australian fitness model had a life-long passion for horse-riding. Sienna Weir told Gold Coast Magazine that her equestrian love started at just 3 years old, and it was a hobby she continued to participate in.

She said: “Although I’ve lived most of my life in the city, I have a deep and unmoving love for show jumping. My family aren’t quite sure where this passion came from, but I’ve been horse-riding since I was 3 years old and can’t imagine my life without it. I travel to rural Sydney 2-3 times a week to train and compete around New South Wales or broader Australia every other weekend.”

Education and Career Plans

The Miss Universe finalist reportedly graduated from Sydney University with degrees in English literature and psychology. The Post reports that she had previously expressed interest in moving to the UK to continue her career and “spend more time with my sister, niece, and nephew and expand both my professional and social network.”

Tributes from Friends

Photographer Chris Dwyer, a friend of Sienna Weir’s, posted several messages about the model on his Instagram Stories, saying she had “one of the kindest souls in the world,” and referring to her by her nickname, “Gremlin.”

Tom Bull, Sienna Weir’s boyfriend, had just one post on his Instagram account — a sweet photo of the couple posted about a month ago, with Bull calling Weir the “most important person to me.”

Condolences

The family and friends of Sienna Weir are surely in terrible pain over the loss of their loved one at just 23 years old. We at CinemaBlend send our deepest condolences to everyone who is affected by her loss.

