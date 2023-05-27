Dead – Death – Obituary News : Tragic accident claims lives of mother and son on Nagpur flyover

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Tragic Accident at Udanpulav in Nagpur Claims Two Lives

On Thursday night, May 25, a tragic accident occurred at the Udanpulav in Nagpur district, which claimed the lives of two individuals and left several others injured. The accident involved a car that had taken a U-turn on the Udanpulav and crashed into a ditch, causing the car to flip over and eject the passengers.

The victims of the accident have been identified as Yogeshwari Krishnanand Atram (age 30) and Alok (age 11, from Ra Bhawandevadi). The two were traveling with Krishnanand, who was driving the car, when the accident occurred. Yogeshwari was a homemaker, while Krishnanand worked for a private company.

According to reports, the accident occurred around midnight, as the victims were returning from a family function. Alok, who was feeling unwell, had been taken home by his brother, while Krishnanand and Yogeshwari continued on their way. As they approached the Udanpulav, Krishnanand took a U-turn, but lost control of the car, causing it to crash into the ditch.

The impact of the crash was so severe that Yogeshwari and Alok were ejected from the car and fell into the ditch. They were pronounced dead at the scene of the accident. Krishnanand was also seriously injured and was rushed to a nearby hospital, where he is currently undergoing treatment.

The incident has sent shockwaves throughout the community, with many expressing their condolences to the families of the victims. The police have launched an investigation into the incident and are currently examining the car to determine the cause of the accident.

This incident is a tragic reminder of the importance of road safety and the need for drivers to exercise caution when driving. While accidents can happen to anyone, it is important for drivers to be vigilant and take necessary precautions to prevent accidents from occurring.

Our thoughts and prayers are with the families of the victims during this difficult time. We hope that Krishnanand makes a full recovery and that the authorities are able to determine the cause of the accident and take necessary steps to prevent similar incidents from occurring in the future.

Nagpur Chavni Area Flyover Accident Mother and Son Death in Bike Accident in Nagpur Tragic Bike Accident on Nagpur Chavni Area Flyover नागपुर चावणी क्षेत्र फ्लायओवर बाईक अपघात नागपुरमधील यूटर्न घेताना घात झाला: मायलेकाचा करुण अंत

News Source : Maharashtra News

Source Link :Nagpur Chavni Area Flyover Mother And Son Death Bike Accident; यूटर्न घेताना घात झाला; भीषण अपघातात मायलेकाचा करुण अंत/