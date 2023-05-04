Dead – Death – Obituary News : Tragic Accident Claims Lives of Roslyn High School Students on Long Island

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Ethan Falkowitz and Drew Hassenbein Accident: Roslyn High School Students Killed in Long Island Accident

After a Long Island accident, Ethan Falkowitz and Drew Hassenbein were identified as Roslyn High School students who died. The automobiles crashed on North Broadway, also known as Route 106, on Wednesday just before 10:30 p.m.

The Tragic Accident

A 34-year-old male driving a Dodge Ram collided with an Alfa Romeo that was transporting four adolescents, according to the authorities. At the scene, the two eighth-graders were pronounced dead. They appeared to be middle schoolers from Roslyn.

On Thursday, there were grief counselors at the school. Ethan Falkowitz and Drew Hassenbein, two extraordinary eighth graders, were lost, and the Level Up program and family are devastated.

A Tribute to Ethan and Drew

“We are completely speechless, and our thoughts and prayers are with the families of both the children’s parents, Gary, Lynne, Mitch, and Jaime.”

Ethan was a laid-back, cheerful child who only saw the best in people and was well-liked by everyone he interacted with. He was sensitive, loving, and had no bad bone in his body. He was an excellent team player who put in a lot of effort and had a lot of talent.

One of the most competitive people, Drew was highly motivated and laser-focused on his objectives. Everyone who came into contact with him admired and appreciated him since he had a nice soul.

Five years ago, both boys were members of some of our first teams. They both have incredibly promising futures and a lot to look forward to. May their loved ones and friends be blessed by their memory.

Condolences and Prayers

News Source : TOP INFO GUIDE

Source Link :Roslyn High School Students Killed in Long Island Accident – TOP INFO GUIDE/