Dead – Death – Obituary News : Tragic accident in Chandrapur leaves family devastated during visit to wife’s relatives.

Tragic Accident in Nagpur Claims Six Lives

A horrific accident on the Nagpur-Nagbhid highway claimed six lives on Saturday afternoon. An Alto car and a special bus were involved in the accident, and the impact was so severe that the victims’ bodies had to be extracted from the wreckage.

The deceased have been identified as Rohan Vijay Raut (30), Rishikesh Vijay Raut (28), Geeta Vijay Raut (45), Sunita Rupesh Fender (40), Prabha Shekhar Sonavane (36), and Yamini Rupesh Fender (9), all residents of Chandannagar in Nagpur.

According to eyewitnesses, the victims were travelling in an MH 49 BR 2242 numbered car from Nagpur to Bramhapuri when the accident occurred near Kamp village. The car collided with a special bus coming from the opposite direction, causing the car to flip over and spin out of control.

The impact was so severe that four of the victims died on the spot, while two others succumbed to their injuries at a nearby hospital. One of the victims was a nine-year-old girl who was rushed to a hospital in Nagpur for treatment but could not be saved.

The injured victims were rushed to a rural hospital in Nagbhid for treatment. However, one of them died during treatment, and the other is said to be in critical condition.

The accident caused a massive traffic jam on the highway, and the police had to intervene to clear the road. The accident site was cordoned off, and the bodies were sent for postmortem.

The accident has sent shockwaves through the community, as the victims were all from the same family. Rupesh Vijay Raut, who was driving the car, had been living separately from his wife and children, who were travelling to meet him.

The police have launched an investigation into the accident and are trying to determine the cause. Preliminary reports suggest that the bus driver lost control of the vehicle, causing it to collide with the car.

The incident highlights the need for better road safety measures and stricter enforcement of traffic laws to prevent such accidents from happening in the future. It is a tragic reminder that reckless driving and speeding can have devastating consequences, and we must all be more responsible when behind the wheel.

News Source : Maharashtra Times

Source Link :बायकोला अन् लेकराला भेटायला जाताना अनर्थ, चंद्रपुरातील अपघातात संपूर्ण कुटुंब उद्ध्वस्त/