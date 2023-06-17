Dead – Death – Obituary News : Tragic Accident in Rajasthan: Horse and Man Die After Falling in Well at Wedding

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Tragic incident in Akalera: Boy falls into well, bodies recovered

The Akalera area of the Ghatoli police station in Jhalawar district witnessed a tragic incident on Friday night. A boy fell into a well, and during the rescue operation, the bodies of both the boy and the horse he was riding were recovered.

The incident occurred in the early hours of Friday morning when the boy, who was on his way to school, fell into the well due to the darkness. The well was located in a remote area, and the boy’s cries for help went unheard.

The boy’s family and the local villagers searched for him throughout the night but failed to locate him. It was only in the morning when the boy’s horse returned to the village without him that they realized something was wrong.

The villagers immediately informed the police, who arrived at the scene and began the rescue operation. The police and the villagers managed to pull out the boy’s body, but the horse’s body was found later in the afternoon.

The incident has left the entire village in shock. The boy was a bright student, and his untimely death has left his family devastated. The horse, which was a prized possession of the family, was also a source of income for them.

The incident highlights the need for better safety measures in remote areas. The lack of proper lighting and safety equipment can prove fatal in such cases.

The authorities must take note of this incident and take steps to ensure that such incidents do not occur in the future. They must ensure that the wells in remote areas are properly covered and secured to prevent such accidents.

The incident has also highlighted the need for better awareness among the villagers. They must be educated on the dangers of uncovered wells and the importance of proper lighting and safety equipment.

In conclusion, the incident in Akalera is a tragic reminder of the importance of safety measures in remote areas. It is a wake-up call for the authorities to take action and ensure the safety of the villagers. The loss of a young life is a tragedy that must not be repeated.

Jhalawar news Well accidents in Rajasthan Horse riding accidents in Rajasthan Cultural wedding traditions in Rajasthan Safety measures for well and horse riding in Rajasthan

News Source : Pushpendra Singh Shekhawat

Source Link :Rajasthan: jhalawar accident news horse and man death at fell in well | Video: शादी में घोड़ी की सवारी पड़ी भारी, दोनाें की कुएं में गिरने से मौत, शहनाई की जगह पसरा मातम/